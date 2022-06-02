Situated on Topaz Crescent, less than half a mile from Ashfield School, the four-bedroom, detached house is on the market with Purplebricks.

Offers in excess of £300,000 are being invited for the property, which Purplebricks describes as “a must-see”.

In terrific condition throughout, the house sits on a fantastic plot that is not overlooked in any way.

A generously-sized entrance hallway leads to the front reception room or dining room, a modern kitchen with separate utility room and also a light and airy lounge.

On the first floor, you will find the large master bedroom, with built-in storage and an en suite shower room, three more good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a garage. A large garden with a patio area and lawn, is at the back of the property.

Our photo gallery gives further clues as to how attractive the house is, while the Zoopla website, which can be found here, provides more information.

1. Smart and light lounge Our tour of the Sutton property begins in this smart and light lounge. The French doors lead to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Trendy media wall Adding to the appeal of the lounge are a feature fireplace and a trendy media wall. Nights in will never be the same again! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The reception room at the front of the Sutton property is this dining room. Again it is a bright room, with plenty of space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Modern kitchen The kitchen is modern and versatile, containing a range of units for storage, and a host of appliances. The cook in the family will have no complaints! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales