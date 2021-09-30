Set in one of the village’s most sought-after addresses, Sheepwalk Lane, the spectacular house is being marketed by Gascoines with a price-tag of £799,995.

Comprising four bathrooms and four receptions rooms, as well as the five bedrooms, it stands on a generously-sized plot with electric gates taking you on to a private driveway that leads to a double garage.

The interior of the home is spacious and versatile, offering an impressive range of living choices. The intelligent layout has been designed with family life and entertaining in mind. The ground-floor rooms even boast underfloor heating.

The property is surrounded by beautiful countryside, offering a degree of privacy, and yet it is only a stroll from Ravenshead’s shops, schools and amenities, with excellent transport-links close by.

1. Welcoming hallway A welcoming reception hall leads to all the ground-floor rooms in the house. There is underfloor heating throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Cosy living room This large, modern and stylish living room has plenty of space to relax. A multi-fuel stove adds a homely feel among the contemporary touches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Step down into snug Another view of the living room. At one end, you can step down into the snug, which is a charming space that has double doors opening directly on to the patio in the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Family kitchen The impressive kitchen, suitable for the whole family. It is open plan and has neatly defined areas, including an ideal space for dining and also a relaxing living area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales