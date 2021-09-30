Set in one of the village’s most sought-after addresses, Sheepwalk Lane, the spectacular house is being marketed by Gascoines with a price-tag of £799,995.
Comprising four bathrooms and four receptions rooms, as well as the five bedrooms, it stands on a generously-sized plot with electric gates taking you on to a private driveway that leads to a double garage.
The interior of the home is spacious and versatile, offering an impressive range of living choices. The intelligent layout has been designed with family life and entertaining in mind. The ground-floor rooms even boast underfloor heating.
The property is surrounded by beautiful countryside, offering a degree of privacy, and yet it is only a stroll from Ravenshead’s shops, schools and amenities, with excellent transport-links close by.
Check out our photo gallery, and then give Gascoines a call to arrange a viewing. The home is also listed here on the Zoopla website.