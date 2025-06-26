Multi-generational living made possible in Nottinghamshire homes

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has showcased the multi-generational living opportunities in its three-storey properties in Nottinghamshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three-storey homes available across the county, the housebuilder has highlighted the different ways that these particular properties lend themselves to flexible family living.

As reported in a census by the Office for National Statistics, there were 781,000 step-families in 2021 in the UK; 547,000 (70%) of which contained dependent children, and 51.6% of step-families with dependent children in households of five people or fewer were blended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some families, perhaps with older members, are either unwilling or unable to afford to house these members separately.

B&DWNM - The living room in the Kingsville show home at Beeston Quarter

Barratt Homes has therefore demonstrated how a three-property home is a suitable answer to accommodating a larger family, with a generation per floor.

Bottom Floor

A smaller bedroom on the bottom floor is ideal for customers for whom stairs might be more of a struggle. It could give elderly family members easy access to their necessities whilst avoiding overexerting them physically.

With the living room, kitchen and outdoor areas within a short reach, people with have mobility issues are more easily able to get by with their day-to-day lives.

B&DWNM - A typical street scene at a Barratt Homes development in Nottinghamshire

Middle Floor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The halfway point between older family members on the bottom floor and younger family members on the top floor. With the middle-aged generation on the first floor, they can easily access either floor to smoothly manage the household.

Residing on the middle floor also gives them amble space to create a home office and personalise sections of the household that meet their individual requirements.

Top Floor

Giving the youngest generation an entire floor means that they can flourish and grow in their own independent space, but it also means that parents can more easily keep track of their children by keeping them within easy reach.

Insurance provider Legal & General reports that, as the UK population ages, more adults will find themselves caring for their elder relatives. This ongoing demographic transformation helps explain why a third of people who responded to its survey believed that multi-generational households would one day become more common than single-family homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We would like to welcome all types of families to our developments, where we can showcase the benefits of three-storey homes for those who might not have considered these particular properties.

“Whether they be families without children, single parent households, traditional nuclear families or those with multiple generations under one roof, we would be happy to discuss our range of offers and schemes that are available to them.”

A variety of three storey properties are currently available at Barratt Homes’ Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Romans’ Quarter in Bingham, Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop, Fernwood Village near Newark, The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Hollygate Green in Cotgrave, as well as David Wilson Homes’ Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe and Elm Tree Park in Rainworth.

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472. Alternatively, visit David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire, or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8473.