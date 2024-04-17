Morrisons unveils Spring Furniture collection, with prices from £15
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
To celebrate the arrival of spring, Morrisons is on hand to help kit out outdoor spaces with a brand-new furniture range at value-driven prices.
Whether it’s a hanging egg chair to relax in, or a pizza oven to host family and friends, customers can discover a whole collection of garden furniture with prices starting from just £15.
Hanging Egg Chair
The most coveted garden furniture of them all, the penchant for hanging chairs is back as Morrisons brings back its sell-
out hanging egg chair for spring. £150
Planter Folding Table and Bistro Chairs
Bring a new life to your patio or deck with this table and chairs set. With its square tabletop and folding chairs, this set is perfect way to
enjoy a café style experience right outside of your door. £120
Monochrome Leaf Outdoor Rug
This outdoor rug will soften your outdoor dining area, making it a relaxing space for both you and your guests. £15.00 Available now
13 inch Pellet Pizza Oven
Whether you're making a pizza yourself or cheating with a delicious shop bought version, enjoy that stone baked taste every time this summer with the Morrisons Wood Pellet fuelled Pizza Oven. £100 Available now
Pizza Paddle
Safely remove your pizza and other food from pizza ovens with the pizza paddle. Quick and easy serving to get those delicious wood-fired flavours to hungry guests without a fuss. £12