But it never hurts to see how the other half live, so let’s take a peek at this four-bedroom property on Barbers Wood Close, for which offers of more than £550,000 are being invited by estate agents Gascoines.

The peaceful cul-de-sac is close to schools, shops, pubs, a leisure centre, a doctor’s surgery and a church, so few people would argue this is one of the most desirable spots in the Chad district.

Step inside the charming house and you will quickly appreciate its individual qualities too as it combines generous space with contemporary style.

Neatly presented and in superb order, it is spread over two floors and comes complete with an enchanting garden, patio area, driveway parking space and an integral garage, all on a substantial plot.

The ground floor comprises a welcoming hallway, large, open-plan lounge and dining room, another comfortable reception room or study, recently fitted kitchen, utility room and shower room.

On the first floor, you will find the four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Feel free to browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Large lounge The first room we take a look at is this large lounge, which has all the space you need for the family and guests. A living-flame gas fire, with feature surround, creates a homely feel, while the smart decor is complemented by coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Elegant window shutters A second image of the open-plan lounge, which opens into the dining room. The large uPVC window, which faces the front of the property, is dressed with elegant, fitted shutters. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Attractive dining room The dining room extends seamlessly from the lounge and features a bay window with fitted shutters and built-in seating. An attractive space, the room is perfect for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Useful addition A further reception room, which is a useful addition to the ground floor, is this study or play area. Thoroughly versatile to suit your own needs, it is bright and light, with windows at the back and side. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales