More than half a million will buy you this family home in ravishing Ravenshead
As we grapple with rocketing energy bills and mortgage misery, it’s hard to imagine being able to spend more than half a million pounds on a family home in the sought-after village of Ravenshead.
But it never hurts to see how the other half live, so let’s take a peek at this four-bedroom property on Barbers Wood Close, for which offers of more than £550,000 are being invited by estate agents Gascoines.
The peaceful cul-de-sac is close to schools, shops, pubs, a leisure centre, a doctor’s surgery and a church, so few people would argue this is one of the most desirable spots in the Chad district.
Step inside the charming house and you will quickly appreciate its individual qualities too as it combines generous space with contemporary style.
Neatly presented and in superb order, it is spread over two floors and comes complete with an enchanting garden, patio area, driveway parking space and an integral garage, all on a substantial plot.
The ground floor comprises a welcoming hallway, large, open-plan lounge and dining room, another comfortable reception room or study, recently fitted kitchen, utility room and shower room.
On the first floor, you will find the four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
