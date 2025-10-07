MODERN: This recently upgraded family home near Ashfield could be yours for £450,000

The spacious family home in Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield is on the market with a guide price of £450,000 to £470,000.

Step inside and you are greeted with a bright, inviting entrance hall with feature panelling and a staircase, a composite door to the front, which leads to a lounge featuring elegant feature wall panelling and a modern electric fire.

There is under-floor heating throughout the hallway and kitchen/diner, perfect for those cooler winter months. Enjoy a modern open-plan dining kitchen with a breakfast bar, quartz work surfaces, electric oven, built-in microwave, and space for an American fridge/freezer.

French doors leading from the kitchen open into the conservatory, which can be used as an additional sitting room or playroom and overlooks the generously sized rear garden The utility room offers ample space for appliances and leads to a convenient ground-floor shower room, complete with a single shower, wash basin, WC, and a wall-mounted boiler-adding both practicality and comfort to daily living.

A converted garage provides an additional flexible living space and can be used as a fourth bedroom or home office, depending on your needs. Upstairs, are three spacious rooms including a master bedroom with a dressing area.

The stunning family bathroom featuring a luxurious four-piece suite comprising a free-standing bath, wash basin set into a granite work surface, and a double shower enclosure combines style and comfort perfectly. Moving outside the rear of the property boasts a generously sized south-facing family garden which is mostly laid to lawn with a patio area-ideal for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

The private garden also benefits from a handy metal shed, perfect for additional storage. To the front, there is a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking with an EV charging point. Berry Hill offers excellent local amenities, schools, and green spaces - making it the perfect place to call home!

For more information or to arrange a viewing contact Yopa on 01322 518060.

