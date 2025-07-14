MODERN: Stunning family home in Mansfield featuring 10m open plan living/dining/kitchen area

Built to a high specification with four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a good sized detached garage the property is positioned on Bloomsbury Gardens, a cul-de-sac off Berry Hill Lane.

The modern detached family house is one of only 18 individually designed houses bordering Berry Hill Park. The property was built by award winning developer Dukeries Homes in 2015 to a high specification and includes a superb 10m open plan living/dining/kitchen.

The superbly appointed, open plan area has a range of modern, high gloss white units complemented by quartz work surfaces.

Integrated Siemens cooking appliances include a combination microwave oven, separate single oven, four ring induction hob and contemporary extractor hood above and integrated fridge/freezer.

There is a large island, adjoining to the island is a fitted table with oak surface and seating for four, perfect for family life.

There are high gloss white and oak fitted media units to the living area, tiled flooring throughout, underfloor heating, ample ceiling spotlights and French doors opening out onto the rear garden.

The property is presented in immaculate condition throughout and benefits from gas central heating (underfloor heating to ground floor), UPVC double glazing, smart electric and gas meters and fibre broadband. The accommodation extends to almost 2,000 square feet with a ground floor layout comprising an L-shaped entrance hall, cloakroom, utility, dining room, lounge with bi-folding doors and an open plan living/dining/kitchen area.

The first floor galleried landing leads to a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite. There are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower. There is a low maintenance frontage and a block paved driveway to the side leads to a good sized detached garage with a remote controlled electric up and over door. A gate at the end of the driveway provides access to the rear garden.

To the rear of the property, there is a most delightful landscaped garden featuring an extensive patio which extends across the full width of the property with a gravel path down one side and gated access to the other side leading back out to the driveway.

There is a central lawn with patio steps leading to further patio seating area enclosed by horizontal panelling feature. There are well stocked borders to three sides with mature plants, shrubs and trees and the garden enjoys a pleasant south easterly aspect.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Richard Watkinson & Partners on 10623 355020.

1 . Kerb appeal A modern four double bedroom detached family house in a highly favoured location off Berry Hill Lane on a cul-de-sac of only 18 individually designed houses bordering to Berry Hill Park. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home A superbly appointed, open plan family living/dining/kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern The modern kitchen area features integrated Siemens cooking appliances include a combination microwave oven, separate single oven, four ring induction hob and contemporary extractor hood above. Integrated fridge/freezer. There is a large island with high gloss white base units, quartz work surfaces and an under mounted sink with chrome hot water boiling tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Turn key The property has been finished to a high standard throughout and is move in ready Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales