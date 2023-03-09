A two-bedroom “manor house” dating back five centuries – but “modernised to a high standard” – is now on the market.

Yopa Nottinghamshire is marking the 16th Century, Grade II-listed cottage.

Highlights of the “very unique and desirable” property include a master bedroom with ensuite, a character dining/kitchen, and rear private patio/garden “with scenic views”, plus “planning permission for a third bedroom, garage and utility room”.

The property, on Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith, is now on the market for offers in the region of £375,000 to £400,000.

A Yopa spokesman said: “The property comprises of an entrance hall with original Jacobean staircase, beamed ceilings, lounge with feature fireplace and cast iron electric stove/fire and beamed ceiling, dining / kitchen with feature log burning stove and beamed ceiling, cloakroom and access to a large cellar.

“There is a first-floor lounge with cast iron electric stove/fire and beamed ceiling and a family bathroom with teardrop bath. The top floor boasts a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and bedroom two, both with beamed ceilings.

"It is located in a much-sought-after village of Upper Langwith, which has easy access to local amenities and major link roads including the M1 and A1.”

For more information, see yopa.co.uk/properties/details/321436

1 . Grade II-listed cottage Yopa Nottinghamshire is selling a 16th Century Grade II-listed two-bedroom cottage. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The first-floor lounge features a window to side with window seat under, feature stone fireplace and hearth and herringbone LVT flooring, as well as feature beams. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room The home boasts a traditional, farmhouse-style kitchen/dining room with original features. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Cloakroom A cloakroom is fitted with a two-piece suite comprising a wash hand basin with cupboard under and low-level WC. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales