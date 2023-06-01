Modern makeover has turned this Sutton bungalow into an 'exceptional' home
What’s more, it sits on a large plot in a quiet semi-rural setting on Cauldwell Road, facing open countryside. And additional assets include a gated entrance with intercom system, sizeable gardens and a self-contained home office that has been created in part of the original garage.
Offers of more than £380,000 are being invited for Greenways by Mansfield estate agents, Richard Watkinson and Partners, who describe the property as “exceptional” and one that has been “tastefully decorated and presented in immaculate condition”.
To give you an idea of the extent of the refurb, the property has been re-roofed and rendered to the front, where a superb granite wall feature has been added. There are now high-quality, double-glazed windows to the front, while the bungalow has been fully rewired and had a new, oil-fired central heating system installed, not to mention a CCTV security system.
Inside, you will find a wide entrance hallway, a lounge/diner, modern kitchen, utility room, two good-sized double bedrooms, and bathroom suite and WC.
Greenways is privately situated, set back behind a brick wall and fenced boundary. An extensive gravel driveway leads to the integral garage and home office, in front of which is an enclosed front garden, with lawn, plants and shrubs.
At the back, you will find a large,well-maintained, south-facing garden featuring a hard-standing patio, substantial lawn, plants and established boundaries. At the end of the plot is neighbouring paddock land.
