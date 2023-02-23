Modern living in the middle of Eastwood at this extended and renovated gem
If you’re looking for a taste of modern living in the middle of Eastwood, then this extended and renovated house fits the bill perfectly.
Located on Nottingham Road, close to shops, amenities, the town centre and bus routes, the three-bedroom gem has hit the market with Kimberley estate agents Watsons, who are inviting offers of more than £280,000.
And when you cast your eye over the improvements made in our photo gallery below, you may well think such a price is a bargain.
A spokesperson for Watsons says: “This detached house is a credit to the current owners, who have recently revamped it to an exceptional level.
"If you’re looking for a family home with open-plan living, this could be the one for you. With so much to offer, both inside and out, the property must be viewed to be truly appreciated.”
In brief, the house comprises an entrance hallway, lounge and kitchen/’diner with family area on the ground floor, with the three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.
Outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space for several vehicles, while a landscaped garden can be found at the back.
Once you’ve checked out our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.