Modern living elevated at Nottinghamshire development

Typical street scene at The Hawthorns featuring a Kennett style home

Property seekers in Nottinghamshire looking for versatility and space are being encouraged to visit David Wilson Homes’ The Hawthorns development in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Beck Lane, the development features a range of three, four, and five bedroom homes set within more than three acres of green space, offering scenic countryside views.

The three bedroom Kennett style home combines style and practicality, with a bay-fronted lounge and an open-plan kitchen and dining area. French doors lead to the garden, creating a seamless link between indoor and outdoor living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor includes two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor is dedicated to the main bedroom with a stylish en suite, forming a private sanctuary away from the rest of the home.

The interior of a property at David Wilson Homes' development The Hawthorns

Designed for flexibility, the Kennett allows buyers to separate living, sleeping, and working spaces across three floors. One Kennett home at The Hawthorns is available with premium upgrades, including a flooring package worth £4,000 and an upgraded kitchen valued at £3,000. Buyers can also benefit from a £14,000 contribution from the housebuilder to spend their way.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Kennett homes offer the ideal balance of space and privacy, with generous areas for relaxing, entertaining, and welcoming guests. Each home is designed to give residents dedicated spaces for both socialising and unwinding.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit the development, explore the quality and charm of our homes firsthand, and take advantage of our latest offers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally situated on the outskirts of Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, The Hawthorns offers easy access to a range of local amenities, including supermarkets, a cinema, and scenic walking routes at King’s Mill Reservoir.

The development is also less than two and a half miles from King’s Mill Hospital, making it a convenient choice for key workers seeking a short and simple commute.