MODERN: Four bedroom semi detached Mansfield home offers modern sophistication

The property in Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield is on the market for offers over £375,000 and ideally located just off Nottingham Road, close to Mansfield Town Centre.

Inside, this home is finished to the highest standard, with a range of luxury features that are sure to impress.

The welcoming entrance hall leads to a cloakroom/WC, offering added practicality and as you move through, you’ll discover a stunning kitchen, fitted with a sleek range of modern units and cabinets.

A spacious utility room provides additional storage, while the open-plan family living area spans the full depth of the ground floor, creating a seamless flow of space.

Bi-folding doors open up to the rear garden, allowing natural light to flood the room and bringing the outdoors in.

The downstairs also benefits from underfloor heating. The first floor leads into the bright and airy lounge, which hosts the perfect setting to relax and unwind. A well-sized bedroom sits just off the landing, alongside a contemporary shower room with a stylish finish. The second floor is dedicated to luxury living, with a spacious master bedroom that benefits from its own private en-suite bathroom. This floor also boasts two additional bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a walk-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom fitted with a modern white suite. Externally, the property is equally impressive, with an artificial lawn and a paved patio seating area — the ideal spot for entertaining during those warmer months.

To the front, the property features a private driveway offering ample off-road parking, along with a detached garage, providing plenty of storage or additional parking space. The property also benefits from an electric car charging point.

With excellent transport links to the M1 and Nottingham City Centre, this property is perfect for any growing family seeking both style and convenience.

1 . Heart of the home The kitchen is fitted with a sleek range of modern units and cabinets. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sleek The property is finished to a high standard throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Luxury The open-plan family living area spans the full depth of the ground floor, creating a seamless flow of space from the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Convenience The property benefits from a utility with tiled flooring, complete with a range of modern gloss units and cabinets with complementary work surface over. With space and plumbing for a range of appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales