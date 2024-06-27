Marvel at a meticulously restored, grade II listed cottage, which exudes charm and character and seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts in an idyllic setting.
Located on Main Street, overlooking the village green, the four-bedroom, three-storey cottage was built more than 200 years ago and is now on the market for £550,000 with Hucknall High Street estate agents, HoldenCopley.
HoldenCopley says its “true beauty can only be appreciated through an internal inspection”, so why not join us on a brief tour via our photo gallery below?
You will find that the cottage has been sympathetically modernised, retaining a range of original features, including solid oak beams, flagstone flooring, cast-iron radiators and exposed brick, but also introducing contemporary assets, such as underfloor heating.
The result is a tastefully appointed home with generously proportioned rooms. The ground floor comprises a welcoming sitting room, living room, dining room, modern, fitted breakfast kitchen and WC, while the first floor hosts a luxurious five-piece bathroom and two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The other two double bedrooms sit on the second floor.
Outside, a private and enclosed rear garden is a typically tranquil countryside retreat, featuring a flagstone patio, fish pond, log store, lush lawn and a variety of established trees, plants and shrubs. The front is adorned with more plants and shrubs and joins a private road for residents.
Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.