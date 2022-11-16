A heated swimming pool, a Victorian-style greenhouse, a superbly renovated interior, including five bedrooms, and almost half an acre of lovely grounds.

What’s not to like about this substantial, detached house, which has just taken the Mansfield property market by storm with a whopping guide price of £1,250,000 set by estate agents Savills?

Built in the 1950s but completely refurbished by the current owners in 2010, it is a magnificent family home in a beautiful setting within the sought-after Berry Hill area of town.

Clare Bingham, property agent at Savills in Nottingham, says: “The owners have carried out an incredibly stylish renovation, which has culminated in a contemporary home that offers flexible accommodation. The sale represents a very rare opportunity to purchase one of the area’s most well-regarded properties.”

Roebuck Drive, an enclave of high-quality houses, provides a tree-lined approach towards the remotely-operated gated entrance to the home, which is known as Appledore. A full turning circle provides ample space for off-street parking, while a double garage, with remote up-and-over doors, sits close by.

Go in through a mirrored porch and marvel at a spacious and modern entrance hall, with heating underneath the tiled floor.

Off the hall is a useful boot room and cloakroom with WC and Lusso hand wash basin, and not far away is a home office or study.

The main sitting room is a huge space with French doors that lead out to the back garden, while the dining room is an ideal spot for entertaining.

A stylish, well-appointed kitchen boasts underfloor heating and sliding doors to the rear patio and a utility room. A walk-in shower room can also be found on the ground floor.

A stunning, curved oak staircase leads to the first floor, where a stepped landing guides you to five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has views overlooking the tiered garden, while the main family bathroom is a striking sight.

Outside, the plot extends to 0.45 acres, bordered by mature hedges and trees giving quiet privacy. The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn but also features a pond, tree-lined borders and lighting.

Stone steps lead from one part of the garden to an elevated patio area and also the heated swimming pool, which was re-modelled only five years ago, complete with composite decked seating.

The bespoke greenhouse, with self-closing, temperature-regulating windows, houses the pool’s cleaning filter and heat system.

To give you a taste of this remarkable property, please flick through our photo gallery below. You can find more information on the Zoopla website here.

1. Salubrious entrance hall This salubrious entrance hall welcomes you into the Roebuck Drive property. Spacious and contemporary, it comes complete with beautiful, tiled flooring and underfloor heating. Ar the end is a curved oak staircase that ascends to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Substantial sitting room The main sitting room is a substantial space with engineered oak flooring and sash windows facing the back of the house. French doors open out to the patio area in the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Open fireplace A second shot of the large sitting room at the £1.25 million Berry Hill property, this time showing the open gas fireplace with stone surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Stylish kitchen Modern and stylish is the best way to describe the kitchen, which is distinguished by its huge sliding glazed doors that lead to the patio in the back garden. The room is well appointed, with a central island and Gaggenau appliances that include a six-ring gas hob with extraction unit, built-in steam oven, self-cleaning oven and warming drawer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales