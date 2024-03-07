A thriving garden centre packed full of flowers, plants and extras for your garden is open seven days a week, but you might not even know it’s there.

The team behind Trade Timber Supplies – who have operated in the area for seven years – expanded last summer and blossomed into the gardening business.

Now this family-run company makes for a perfect garden shopping spree, with everything you need for your outdoor borders and containers, and an incredible house plant selection. There’s even a catering van on site.

We aim to be a local garden centre for the local people, stocking everything they could possibly want or need Sarah Kemp

What’s on offer?

The garden centre has alpines, perennials, shrubs, fruit trees, hedging and ornamental herbs, together with a range of sundries like compost. There are hundreds of options to choose from – if in doubt, chat to the knowledgeable staff to see if they can help.

The dedicated houseplant section is spread over two floors, so whether you want to fill an airy conservatory with greenery, or simply add a tiny kitchen garden to a window ledge, they can help.

Catch up over a cuppa

No visit to a garden centre is complete without a cuppa, so why not enjoy a cooked breakfast, burger, pie, chips, rolls or a hot or cold drink while you are there? The catering van is also open seven days a week.

More than just gardens

As the name suggests, Trade Timber Supplies offer plenty of extras beyond the plants, with planed C24 timber, sawn tantalised timber, sheet materials, PSE timber, timber posts, timber lath, floorboards, cladding and postcrete all available. The only thing they don’t do is cut it to size.

Working on a chunky project? Delivery is available on a same day or next day basis depending on postcode within 60 miles of their base. The timber side is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm.

Where to find them

Formerly operating in Mansfield Woodhouse, you can now find them on Oakfield Lane, Market Warsop NG20 0JG. The garden centre is open seven days a week, so whenever you have the time to get green-fingered for spring, they are ready and waiting for you.