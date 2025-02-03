Market Warsop’s charm attracts a mix of Nottinghamshire home buyers

A leading housebuilder is showcasing why Market Warsop is one of Nottinghamshire’s most desirable options for home buyers.

Positioned on the outskirts of Sherwood Forest, Market Warsop continues to capture the attention of those seeking a blend of modern convenience, historic charm, and countryside views. The town’s flourishing community, alongside its breadth of amenities, creates the ideal setting for families to call home.

Keeping families in mind, Market Warsop is home to highly regarded schools and plenty of green spaces for recreational activities. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll alongside the River Meden or a picnic at The Carrs nature reserve, Market Warsop provides a peaceful escape for all.

Balancing rural living with urban convenience, Market Warsop is well-connected via rail and road links, with the A60, A614, and the M1 close by, making commuting to nearby towns and cities a breeze.

Typical kitchen inside a home Stonebridge Fields in Nottinghamshire

Barratt Homes’ Stonebridge Fields development, located off Stonebridge Lane, offers a range of three and four bedroom homes. The development features open green space and a play area, along with a footpath and cycle paths, leading to the array of amenities in the town centre.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Stonebridge Fields offers the desired countryside lifestyle whilst maintaining modern convenience with a range of everyday essentials nearby, including supermarkets and cafes.

“With a range of offers and moving schemes available, we are encouraging anyone who is interested in our homes to visit our team of dedicated Sales Advisers on-site and experience the charm of the development firsthand.”