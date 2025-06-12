Family-ready Mansfield semi three bedrooms, driveway and garden for £190,000

Mansfield three bed semi detached house with driveway and garden.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mansfield, this modern three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for £190,000. With stylish interiors, a spacious kitchen-diner and a private garden, it’s an ideal choice for young families, first-time buyers, or anyone seeking a move-in ready home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Inside, the home features a welcoming lounge and a bright, open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances and patio doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

There’s also a downstairs WC, driveway parking, and a private enclosed rear garden perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

This home is one of dozens available in Mansfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-mansfield.

At a glance

  • This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Mansfield is listed for £190,000
  • Features include a modern kitchen/diner, lounge, and enclosed rear garden
  • Three good-sized bedrooms and stylish family bathroom
  • Driveway parking and downstairs WC
  • Quiet cul-de-sac with excellent access to local schools and shops
  • Freehold property, ideal for families or first-time buyers

