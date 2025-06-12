Family-ready Mansfield semi three bedrooms, driveway and garden for £190,000
Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mansfield, this modern three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for £190,000. With stylish interiors, a spacious kitchen-diner and a private garden, it’s an ideal choice for young families, first-time buyers, or anyone seeking a move-in ready home.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.
Inside, the home features a welcoming lounge and a bright, open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances and patio doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.
There’s also a downstairs WC, driveway parking, and a private enclosed rear garden perfect for entertaining or relaxing.
