Mansfield houses: 11 of the most expensive houses for sale in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:28 GMT
If you want to start the new year in a luxurious new home look no further.

From properties with stunning views to high end homes with acres of land – The Mansfield Chad has collated a gallery of 11 of the most expensive houses in and around Mansfield, all currently listed for sale.

So whether you’re in the market for your new dream home or just window shopping take a look – which one is your favourite.

This stunning new build detached house, set for completion in January 2025, spans across three impressive floors and offers a wealth of luxurious living space.

1. Five bed, Church Drive, Ravenshead - £1,500,000

This stunning new build detached house, set for completion in January 2025, spans across three impressive floors and offers a wealth of luxurious living space. Photo: Zoopla

This property is simply stunning and comprises of four bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple impressive reception rooms. Positioned in the highly sought-after location of Ravenshead

2. 4 bed, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead - £1,200,000

This property is simply stunning and comprises of four bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple impressive reception rooms. Positioned in the highly sought-after location of Ravenshead Photo: Zoopla

Introducing a remarkable modern detached residence, this substantial property exemplifies luxury living and meticulous attention to detail. Immaculately presented throughout, this home sets the standard for contemporary living with cutting-edge features.

3. 5 bed, Church Drive, Ravenshead - £1,000,000

Introducing a remarkable modern detached residence, this substantial property exemplifies luxury living and meticulous attention to detail. Immaculately presented throughout, this home sets the standard for contemporary living with cutting-edge features. Photo: Zoopla

With over 4000 square feet, this substantial architect designed split level home combines privacy, luxury living, and meticulous attention to detail.

4. 6 bed, Rosedale Lane, Ravenshead - £985,000

With over 4000 square feet, this substantial architect designed split level home combines privacy, luxury living, and meticulous attention to detail. Photo: Zoopla

