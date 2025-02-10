Mansfield development proves popular with key workers

A development in Sutton-in-Ashfield has become a sought-after location for key workers, thanks to its proximity to major healthcare facilities such as King’s Mill Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The convenient location of Barratt Homes’ The Hawthorns development, located on Beck Lane in Sutton-in-Ashfield, ensures shorter commutes for many, making it an appealing choice for professionals working in essential sectors.

King’s Mill Hospital is just a five-minute walk away from the development, and Mansfield Community Hospital is located just over two miles away, making The Hawthorns an ideal choice for key workers.

Recent data highlights the significance of key workers in the area, with 31.9% of the population in Mansfield employed in key worker roles, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The show home and sales centre at Barratt Homes' The Hawthorns development

Barratt Homes is further supporting key workers through its exclusive scheme, which offers financial assistance towards deposits and additional benefits for those purchasing homes at the development.

Under its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme, buyers receive a £1,000 contribution towards their deposit for every £20,000 spent on a new home. For example, a home priced at £325,000 would qualify for a contribution of £16,250. Additionally, flooring is included in the purchase of energy-efficient, brand-new homes, providing extra value for buyers.

The incentive is available to workers across a wide range of essential sectors, including the NHS, education, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental services, National Highways, Transport Scotland, Transport for Wales, probation services, local authorities, the prison service, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and foster carers.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to see so many key workers choosing to make The Hawthorns their home.

A living room in a typical home at The Hawthorns in Sutton-in-Ashfield

With its excellent location close to hospitals and other essential amenities, it’s no surprise that this development is proving to be popular.

“For those interested in a new home with close proximity to top key worker organisations in Nottinghamshire, house-hunters can visit The Hawthorns and speak with our sales team to receive expert advice and property tours.”

The Hawthorns currently offers a selection of two and three bedroom homes starting at £199,995. Buyers can also take advantage of additional offers, including Stamp Duty savings for customers completing their move before 31st March 2025.

Buyers can also secure their new home for just £99, on selected properties, not in conjunction with other moving schemes, as part of a limited-time deal by the developer.

For more information about The Hawthorns, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472. Alternatively, visit the website in Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.