Located on Northfield Avenue, the four-bedroom, detached home is both tastefully appointed and spacious.

Offers in the region of £600,000 are being invited by estate agency Purplebricks for a bungalow that was individually designed in 2015 and boasts amazing countryside views.

A spokesman for Purplebricks says: “The property offers a wonderful opportunity for flexible living in a sought-after location.”

Once inside, an entrance hallway leads into an open-plan area that accommodates a lounge, dining space and fitted kitchen. Beyond here is a study, double bedroom, utility area and shower room.

The first floor features the three remaining double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, a large driveway leads to a double garage, while at the back, a garden has been landscaped to an impeccable standard.

The garden has its own wildlife pond and backs on to Oxclose Wood, offering a terrific selection of walks.

The whole plot of land gives a great sense of space, conveniently located in a quiet area, but at the same time, it is close to Mansfield town centre and train station.

1. Amazing views The property sits in a beautiful setting, with its own landscaped garden and Oxclose Wood in the distance. It offers amazing views and great walks. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Stylish fitted kitchen As we step into the property, the entrance hallway leads straight into this stylish fitted kitchen. As you can see, there is plenty of room for a breakfast or dining table, while the double doors lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Appliances and storage The kitchen comes with built-in appliances and storage space aplenty. Not many culinary experts would turn their noses up at this. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lovely lounge The kitchen leads into this lovely lounge. Bright, spacious and comfortable, the room is part of an open-plan area on the ground floor. Another pair of double doors gives access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales