Located on Northfield Avenue, the four-bedroom, detached home is both tastefully appointed and spacious.
Offers in the region of £600,000 are being invited by estate agency Purplebricks for a bungalow that was individually designed in 2015 and boasts amazing countryside views.
A spokesman for Purplebricks says: “The property offers a wonderful opportunity for flexible living in a sought-after location.”
Once inside, an entrance hallway leads into an open-plan area that accommodates a lounge, dining space and fitted kitchen. Beyond here is a study, double bedroom, utility area and shower room.
The first floor features the three remaining double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, a large driveway leads to a double garage, while at the back, a garden has been landscaped to an impeccable standard.
The garden has its own wildlife pond and backs on to Oxclose Wood, offering a terrific selection of walks.
The whole plot of land gives a great sense of space, conveniently located in a quiet area, but at the same time, it is close to Mansfield town centre and train station.