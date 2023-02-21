Mansfield and Ashfield trade body reports 2022 as the ‘year of condensation’

The Property Care Association has seen a record increase in the number of condensation-related claims made by householders across the UK, with reports continuing to be logged in 2023.

According to experts at the trade association, which operates across Mansfield and Ashfield, cold weather snaps, inflation, the cost-of-living situation and increases in energy heating prices are all behind the surge in damp and mould.

Steve Hodgson, PCA chief executive, said: “2022 has turned out to be the worst year ever for condensation issues on record in our 93-year history.

Steve Hodgson, Property Care Association chief executive officer.

“Our 400-plus members are seeing a significant rise in problems with excess moisture in properties across the UK in social housing, as well as the private domestic sector.

“There have been a number of contributing factors, which collectively have had an impact.

“The tragic events in Rochdale and the subsequent media coverage appear to have created a shift in public tolerance to damp and mould issues. We are now less accepting of dampness and reporting issues in greater numbers than ever before.

“We have had a number of cold weather spells, as well as the cost-of-living issue, soaring energy bills and inflation, all of which have lead people to economise on their heating.

“Efforts to reduce air leakage through draught proofing and retrofit insulation, as well as the changing climate patterns – featuring wetter weather – are also of significance.

“Increasingly, people are working from home too, and that change in occupancy patterns can also have an impact.

“A little bit of mould in the home for householders in Mansfield and Ashfield is nothing to worry about, but what we are seeing needs to be considered more seriously.

“It impacts on physical and mental health and we need to look at what can be done to stop this problem continuing to escalate.

“We believe the frequency of problems associated with damp and mould from indoor air is only set to get worse, with unseen and as yet underestimated problems being created due to these new pressures on properties.”

According to the PCA, ventilation is critically important to tackle problems emerging in a new generation of humid homes, but it says the current system is failing to tackle the issue.

Mr Hodgson said: “Key to addressing the issue is the installation of appropriate and efficient ventilation.

“However, despite the impact that good ventilation can have on a property’s moisture levels, the current regulation and guidance setting out minimum requirements in homes is mixed and usually ignored or misunderstood.

“This needs addressing as a priority, as a great many of the problems faced could be improved through the correct use of appropriate ventilation strategies.”

Of concern to the PCA is the current format of Approved Document F, the building regulation which addresses ventilation in homes.

James Berry, the PCA’s Technical Manager added: “Approved Document F does not get the attention it deserves and is not enforced to the same extent as other areas of the regulations, but the effects of failing to provide adequate ventilation should be taken much more seriously.

“We conducted a poll during a recent webinar on ventilation and over 72 percent of the delegates believed less than 30 percent of installs in new builds complied with building regulations.

“It is our belief that unfortunately the situation is much worse in our existing buildings so, if we are struggling to get this right in new builds, we need to question where the infrastructure is in place to ensure quality and compliance across our existing housing stock.

“The scale of the problem of poorly ventilated houses is potentially hugely significant.

“This was one of the core reasons we set up our Residential Ventilation Group to promote greater compliance with Building Regulations when installing ventilation systems.