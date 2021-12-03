That’s how estate agents Buckley Brown are describing this detached, three-bedroom property on Caudwell Drive in Berry Hill, which is on the market for £300,000.

Full of character, with a spacious interior and sizeable garden, the freehold house has been kept to an excellent standard throughout.

A recently fitted kitchen sits next door to an open-plan living and dining space, while a conservatory and a cellar are bonus attractions.,

Upstairs, you’ll find three terrific bedrooms and a family bathroom, while outside a private driveway offers plenty of space for off-street parking. There is also a garage just across the street.

Check out our photo gallery of the property and then visit the Zoopla website here for more details and a floor plan. Buckley Brown insist that the house must be viewed to fully appreciate it.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Sit down and relax Part of the open-plan living and dining area is this living room, which is the perfect place to sit down and relax. It has a carpeted floor, a feature fireplace, central-heating radiator and a bay window to the front of the house. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Bright and spacious This alternative view of the living room shows how bright and spacious the open-plan area is. in the background, you can see the dining room, which has a carpeted floor and a central-heating radiator. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Dining room The pleasant dining room is part of the open-plan living area at the Caudwell Drive property. It also has access to the conservatory. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

4. Love and laughter 'Bless This Home With Love And Laughter' says the sign on the wall of the kitchen, which comes complete with a wide range of matching units and cabinets, with complementary work surfaces over. There is also an oven, gas hob with stainless-steel cooker hood, inset sink and drainer, and space and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales