Through the gates to one of the most majestic houses in Mansfield. The six-bedroom pile on Crow Hill Drive, steeped in traditional features, is on the market for £850,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown.
Through the gates to one of the most majestic houses in Mansfield. The six-bedroom pile on Crow Hill Drive, steeped in traditional features, is on the market for £850,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Majestic £850,000 Mansfield pile could have been plucked from Jane Austen novel

Get ready for your eyes to pop out when you look around this majestic Mansfield pile, steeped in traditional features and standing proud within incredible grounds.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

At £850,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown, the imposing six-bedroom property is one of the most expensive homes on the Mansfield market at the moment.

But that will come as no surprise as you browse through our photo gallery below. As BuckleyBrown’s spokesperson says: “It is a memorable and truly unique property, with enough space for even the largest of families.”

It is grandiose and romantic in equal measure. Parts of it could have been plucked from a Jane Austen novel.

The ground floor welcomes you to a stunning living room before double doors lead to a similarly impressive dining room. The kitchen is in need of some renovation, but it still a fine space, complete with walk-in pantry and utility space. Completing the floor are a garden room and conservatory, a sitting room, bedroom and shower room.

The first floor hosts four double bedrooms, which can only be described as spectacular and pristine, especially while they are adorned by their current four-poster beds! One of them benefits from a stylish en suite, while you’ll also find an additional shower room, bathroom and separate WC.

As if that’s not enough, there’s also a second floor, where the sixth bedroom sits, complete with a fitted wardrobe.

The property is accessed via a private, gated entrance that leads to a large carriage driveway, surrounded by lawns, mature shrubs and trees. The rear harden is an excellent size, with a terrific patio seating area and steps leading down to more extensive lawns, mature shrubs and trees. It is a true haven to enjoy with family and friends, and even comes with a coach house at the bottom of the garden.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Our tour of the spectacular Crow Hill Drive property begins in this stunning living room. It boasts an attractive feature fireplace and a formidable bay window that faces the front of the house and allows a wealth of natural light through.

1. Stunning living room

Our tour of the spectacular Crow Hill Drive property begins in this stunning living room. It boasts an attractive feature fireplace and a formidable bay window that faces the front of the house and allows a wealth of natural light through. Photo: BuckleyBrown

A second shot of the ornate living room, which benefits from fitted carpets. The double doors to the right lead to the dining room.

2. Fitted carpets

A second shot of the ornate living room, which benefits from fitted carpets. The double doors to the right lead to the dining room. Photo: BuckleyBrown

These double doors in the living room open invitingly into the dining room at the £850,000 house.

3. Doors to the dining room

These double doors in the living room open invitingly into the dining room at the £850,000 house. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The dining room can only be described as glamorous. With its feature fireplace, fitted carpets and three windows facing the front of the house, it is the ideal spot for sit-down meals or entertaining guests.

4. Glamorous dining room

The dining room can only be described as glamorous. With its feature fireplace, fitted carpets and three windows facing the front of the house, it is the ideal spot for sit-down meals or entertaining guests. Photo: BuckleyBrown

