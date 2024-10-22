And even after a more detailed examination of the interior and garden, you might well be thinking you’re on to a bargain, given that Derbyshire-based estate agents Pinewood Properties, of Clowne, are seeking offers of £285,000 or more.
After all, it’s a modern, four-bedroom, detached property, nestled in the charming Chartwell Road area of Kirkby and so spacious that it provides living accommodation spread over 1,260 square feet.
A spokesperson for Pinewood enthuses: “Situated in a popular location, close to a host of schools and amenities, this home not only offers comfort and style but also the appeal of a thriving community. Growing families should not miss out on making this home their own.”
The heart of the home is the contemporary kitchen, while two reception rooms (cosy lounge and formal dining room) offer versatility, with the ground floor completed by an entrance hall and WC. The family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, can be found on the first floor.
Outside, the forecourt offers off-street parking space for two vehicles and leads to an integral garage, while an enclosed garden at the back of the house features a laid lawn, patio area and impressive raised decking with seating space.
