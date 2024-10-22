And even after a more detailed examination of the interior and garden, you might well be thinking you’re on to a bargain, given that Derbyshire-based estate agents Pinewood Properties, of Clowne, are seeking offers of £285,000 or more.

After all, it’s a modern, four-bedroom, detached property, nestled in the charming Chartwell Road area of Kirkby and so spacious that it provides living accommodation spread over 1,260 square feet.

A spokesperson for Pinewood enthuses: “Situated in a popular location, close to a host of schools and amenities, this home not only offers comfort and style but also the appeal of a thriving community. Growing families should not miss out on making this home their own.”

The heart of the home is the contemporary kitchen, while two reception rooms (cosy lounge and formal dining room) offer versatility, with the ground floor completed by an entrance hall and WC. The family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including a master with en suite, can be found on the first floor.

Outside, the forecourt offers off-street parking space for two vehicles and leads to an integral garage, while an enclosed garden at the back of the house features a laid lawn, patio area and impressive raised decking with seating space.

Check it all out via our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcome inside! On stepping through the front door of the £285,000-plus Kirkby home, you are greeted by this spacious entrance hall, with laminate flooring and some useful storage space. There is access here to all the ground-floor rooms, as well as the integral garage. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge The first of two versatile reception rooms on the ground floor is this lovely lounge, which overlooks the rear garden via a fine bay window. It is cosy and spacious, and comes with a fitted carpet. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

3 . Contemporary breakfast kitchen Estate agents Pinewood Properties say the heart of the home is this contemporary breakfast kitchen with an inviting island that has pan drawers and a pop-up power socket. Only six years old and with a 25-year guarantee, it includes an integrated induction hob, oven, microwave and fridge freezer, as well as space for a washing machine. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

4 . Attractive and functional The breakfast kitchen is both attractive and fully functional. Other features include high-gloss door and drawer fronts, lots of storage and worktop space, a composite-style sink, downlights, laminate flooring and a uPVC window with Georgian bars. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales