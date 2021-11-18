Step forward this eight-bedroom property, complete with adjoining annexe, that sits on a private plot in the heart of Southwell and is valued at a guide price of £1,175,000.

The home, which is set back off Westgate and has a courtyard entrance, might have been modernised. But it still retains a host of period features that give it charm and character.

Ian Marriott, head of residential sales at Savills Nottingham, who are marketing the house, says: “I love the Georgian period. The proportions are so elegant, and the space is always light and airy.

"This property is no exception. The work the current owners have done only exemplifies this, and the house sits beautifully in its plot.”

As well as the bedrooms, there are four reception rooms and four bathrooms, not to mention a cracking kitchen, a wonderful garden and a single. detached garage.

Attractive sitting room The sitting room is typical of the attractive nature of the Southwell property. With a bay window at the front, it has a marble fireplace containing a multi-fuel burning stove, set on a slate hearth and surround, and also exposed wooden floorboards.

Family room It's not hard to envisage all the family getting together in this room. A generously-sized bay window and a side window bring in lots of natural light, while the multi-burning stove in the fireplace brings all the warmth you need.

Dining room asset With its corner cupboards, beams and recessed wall with a log display, the dining room is a characterful asset. A floor-to-ceiling window overlooks the back garden, and there is also access to the cellar.

Kitchen has the lot The house's kitchen and breakfast room has the lot. A range of fitted wall and base cupboard units with block wood worktops and glass-coloured splashbacks, plus a free-standing island unit with a double inset sink and mixer tap, and a breakfast bar. A cupboard houses plumbing for an automatic washing-machine.