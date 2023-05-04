Magical £690,000 bungalow is revelation at end of Mansfield's yellow brick road
It might be hidden and elevated, approached only by a long driveway. But once you’ve reached the end of the driveway, a bit like Mansfield’s version of the yellow brick road, the result is magical.
For standing proud is this substantial, superb five-bedroom, detached room bungalow on a south-facing plot extending to almost half an acre and offering distant open views of the town.
A property that spans 2,508 square feet, including 600 square feet of an open-plan kitchen extension, completed as recently as 2018, plus a fantastic games room with bar in the garden.
Robin Down Lane, part of a highly-regarded suburban location off Nottingham Road in Mansfield, is where to find it. And estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners are inviting offers in the region of £690,000.
In brief, the ground floor consists of an entrance hall, with a utility room off, plus an inner hallway that leads to two double bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan lounge and dining room. A second inner hallway leads to a shower room, two more bedrooms and that stunning living/dining kitchen with underfloor heating. Upstairs, there is a fifth bedroom and a dressing area.
The property has gas central heating, oak internal doors, uPVC double glazing and new windows at the front, which were installed only this year.
Outside, the south-facing back garden is a delight, featuring an extensive L-shaped sandstone patio on two levels, a central lawn, well-stocked borders with mature trees and shrubs on all sides and that games room or garden room, equipped with a bar, power and light and a log burner.
