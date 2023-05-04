News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
44 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
Marvel at this superb, five-bedroom dormer bungalow on Robin Down Lane, off Nottingham Road, in Mansfield. Offers in the region of £690,000 are invited by estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.Marvel at this superb, five-bedroom dormer bungalow on Robin Down Lane, off Nottingham Road, in Mansfield. Offers in the region of £690,000 are invited by estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.
Marvel at this superb, five-bedroom dormer bungalow on Robin Down Lane, off Nottingham Road, in Mansfield. Offers in the region of £690,000 are invited by estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Magical £690,000 bungalow is revelation at end of Mansfield's yellow brick road

It might be hidden and elevated, approached only by a long driveway. But once you’ve reached the end of the driveway, a bit like Mansfield’s version of the yellow brick road, the result is magical.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 4th May 2023, 15:52 BST

For standing proud is this substantial, superb five-bedroom, detached room bungalow on a south-facing plot extending to almost half an acre and offering distant open views of the town.

A property that spans 2,508 square feet, including 600 square feet of an open-plan kitchen extension, completed as recently as 2018, plus a fantastic games room with bar in the garden.

Robin Down Lane, part of a highly-regarded suburban location off Nottingham Road in Mansfield, is where to find it. And estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners are inviting offers in the region of £690,000.

In brief, the ground floor consists of an entrance hall, with a utility room off, plus an inner hallway that leads to two double bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan lounge and dining room. A second inner hallway leads to a shower room, two more bedrooms and that stunning living/dining kitchen with underfloor heating. Upstairs, there is a fifth bedroom and a dressing area.

The property has gas central heating, oak internal doors, uPVC double glazing and new windows at the front, which were installed only this year.

Outside, the south-facing back garden is a delight, featuring an extensive L-shaped sandstone patio on two levels, a central lawn, well-stocked borders with mature trees and shrubs on all sides and that games room or garden room, equipped with a bar, power and light and a log burner.

Please browse through our photo gallery below to marvel at the property, and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Let's rake a look inside the substantial dormer bungalow. Through the composite front door, with floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows to each side, and into the entrance hall that has a herringbone wood floor and a central tiled feature.

1. Come inside!

Let's rake a look inside the substantial dormer bungalow. Through the composite front door, with floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows to each side, and into the entrance hall that has a herringbone wood floor and a central tiled feature. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Our first port of call can only be the open-plan dining/living kitchen extension that was completed only five years ago. As well as the beautifully appointed English Heritage kitchen by Townhouse Design, of Harrogate, there are defined dining and living areas.

2. Open-plan kitchen extension

Our first port of call can only be the open-plan dining/living kitchen extension that was completed only five years ago. As well as the beautifully appointed English Heritage kitchen by Townhouse Design, of Harrogate, there are defined dining and living areas. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining/living kitchen boast underfloor heating, a limestone-tiled floor, ample ceiling spotlights and also a centre-ceiling lantern that floods the room with light. Two sets of bi-fold doors lead out to the south-facing rear garden.

3. Underfloor heating

The dining/living kitchen boast underfloor heating, a limestone-tiled floor, ample ceiling spotlights and also a centre-ceiling lantern that floods the room with light. Two sets of bi-fold doors lead out to the south-facing rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a combination microwave oven, two warming drawers, a coffee machine, two ovens, a five-ring gas hob, a custom-made extractor hood with inset spotlights, a fridge and dishwasher. A comprehensive range of contemporary cabinets include wall cupboards, base units and drawers, complemented by quartz worktops.

4. Contemporary and integrated

Integrated appliances in the kitchen include a combination microwave oven, two warming drawers, a coffee machine, two ovens, a five-ring gas hob, a custom-made extractor hood with inset spotlights, a fridge and dishwasher. A comprehensive range of contemporary cabinets include wall cupboards, base units and drawers, complemented by quartz worktops. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:MansfieldZoopla