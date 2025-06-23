LUXURY: Three-storey Ashfield home is ideal for contemporary family life

Situated in a sought-after part of Sutton-in-Ashfield, this impressive five-bedroom, three-storey home in Searby Road is on the market for offers over £450,000. The ground floor is thoughtfully designed for both comfort and entertaining. A sleek, fully equipped kitchen with central island features built-in units and integrated appliances, including a Range master fridge/freezer, bosch microwave and provision for a large cooker.

A Velux window in the kitchen enhances the natural light, with convenient access to the utility room and garage.

The stunning kitchen flows into an open-plan living and dining space, complete with a striking brick feature wall and cosy log burner complemented by a bay front window.

A second, expansive lounge featuring a stunning open-plan layout with bi-folding doors that lead out to the rear garden, seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.

A practical utility room featuring fitted worktops, cabinetry, an inset sink with drainer, and stylish splashback tiling offers access to a ground floor WC and an external door leading to the rear of the property. Upstairs, the first floor boasts three generous bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with walk-in wardrobe, modern en suite and a juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden.

A well-appointed family bathroom serves the remaining rooms featuring a three piece suite comprising of a hand wash basin, low flush WC and a bath with an overhead shower for added convenience. The top floor provides two further bedrooms and a separate WC—ideal for guests or a home office setup. Moving outside the property enjoys a private frontage, a spacious paved driveway and an attached garage, providing secure off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

To the rear, the beautifully landscaped garden offers a perfect retreat, complete with a generous patio seating area—ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining—leading up via steps to an expansive, well-maintained lawn bordered by mature planting and fencing for added privacy.

A brick built garage at the top of the garden completes the outdoor space. Stylish, spacious, and superbly located—this home is perfect for families seeking comfort, flexibility, and a touch of luxury.

Early viewing is highly recommended. To book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 355156.

