LUXURY: Three-storey Ashfield home is ideal for contemporary family life

By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:17 BST
Step inside this impressive five-bedroom Ashfield home offering a perfect blend of modern luxury and stylish design.

Situated in a sought-after part of Sutton-in-Ashfield, this impressive five-bedroom, three-storey home in Searby Road is on the market for offers over £450,000. The ground floor is thoughtfully designed for both comfort and entertaining. A sleek, fully equipped kitchen with central island features built-in units and integrated appliances, including a Range master fridge/freezer, bosch microwave and provision for a large cooker.

A Velux window in the kitchen enhances the natural light, with convenient access to the utility room and garage.

The stunning kitchen flows into an open-plan living and dining space, complete with a striking brick feature wall and cosy log burner complemented by a bay front window.

A second, expansive lounge featuring a stunning open-plan layout with bi-folding doors that lead out to the rear garden, seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.

A practical utility room featuring fitted worktops, cabinetry, an inset sink with drainer, and stylish splashback tiling offers access to a ground floor WC and an external door leading to the rear of the property. Upstairs, the first floor boasts three generous bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with walk-in wardrobe, modern en suite and a juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden.

A well-appointed family bathroom serves the remaining rooms featuring a three piece suite comprising of a hand wash basin, low flush WC and a bath with an overhead shower for added convenience. The top floor provides two further bedrooms and a separate WC—ideal for guests or a home office setup. Moving outside the property enjoys a private frontage, a spacious paved driveway and an attached garage, providing secure off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

To the rear, the beautifully landscaped garden offers a perfect retreat, complete with a generous patio seating area—ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining—leading up via steps to an expansive, well-maintained lawn bordered by mature planting and fencing for added privacy.

A brick built garage at the top of the garden completes the outdoor space. Stylish, spacious, and superbly located—this home is perfect for families seeking comfort, flexibility, and a touch of luxury.

Early viewing is highly recommended. To book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 355156.

Enjoying a private frontage, the property features a spacious paved driveway and an attached garage, providing secure off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

1. Kerb appeal

Enjoying a private frontage, the property features a spacious paved driveway and an attached garage, providing secure off-road parking for multiple vehicles. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious kitchen, fully equipped with sleek gloss wall and base cabinets, an inset sink with drainer, and a striking central island. It also features built-in units and integrated appliances, including a Range master fridge/freezer, bosch microwave and provision for a large cooker. A Velux window enhances the natural light, with convenient access to the utility room and garage.

2. Heart of the home

A bright and spacious kitchen, fully equipped with sleek gloss wall and base cabinets, an inset sink with drainer, and a striking central island. It also features built-in units and integrated appliances, including a Range master fridge/freezer, bosch microwave and provision for a large cooker. A Velux window enhances the natural light, with convenient access to the utility room and garage. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Inviting private reception room showcasing a feature log burner set within a charming brick surround, complemented by a bay front window and open access to the adjoining dining area.

3. Cosy

Inviting private reception room showcasing a feature log burner set within a charming brick surround, complemented by a bay front window and open access to the adjoining dining area. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Flexible area offering plenty of space to accommodate your preferred dining furniture.

4. Dinner time

Flexible area offering plenty of space to accommodate your preferred dining furniture. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ashfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice