LUXURY: Stunning detached Ashfield home with potential to create a separate annex

The kitchen space seamlessly flows into the living/dining area, equipped with underfloor heating and bifolding doors that open onto the rear garden, providing a perfect setting for indoor-outdoor living. The ground floor also comprises a utility space, games room, shower room, and fourth bedrooms. There is potential to create a separate annex, with a separate entrance already in place. Moving upstairs, you will find three further bedrooms. Bedrooms 1 and 3 share a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom, while bedroom 2 benefits from its own private ensuite, adding an extra layer of convenience. Externally, the property is equally impressive with ample off-road parking facilitated by an in-out driveway. There is also access to a detached garage located at the rear of the property. The spacious lawned garden is perfect for families to enjoy outdoor activities. The property is ideally situated with excellent public transport links and local amenities within easy reach.