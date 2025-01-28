LUXURY: Stunning detached Ashfield home with potential to create a separate annex

By Kate Mason
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Presenting a remarkable opportunity to acquire a stunning detached house offering a delightful blend of comfort and luxury.

The property in Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-In-Ashfield is on the market for £480,000 and boasts a wealth of features and space.

Upon entering the property through the hallway, you will find a living room and a stylish open-plan kitchen, complete with a kitchen island.

The kitchen space seamlessly flows into the living/dining area, equipped with underfloor heating and bifolding doors that open onto the rear garden, providing a perfect setting for indoor-outdoor living. The ground floor also comprises a utility space, games room, shower room, and fourth bedrooms. There is potential to create a separate annex, with a separate entrance already in place. Moving upstairs, you will find three further bedrooms. Bedrooms 1 and 3 share a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom, while bedroom 2 benefits from its own private ensuite, adding an extra layer of convenience. Externally, the property is equally impressive with ample off-road parking facilitated by an in-out driveway. There is also access to a detached garage located at the rear of the property. The spacious lawned garden is perfect for families to enjoy outdoor activities. The property is ideally situated with excellent public transport links and local amenities within easy reach.

It holds a respectable EPC rating of 'C' and falls within the Council Tax Band 'D'.

This stunning home is ideally suited for families seeking a comfortable and luxurious living environment.

For more information contact Your Move on 01623 355721.

