Luxury living in historic, converted stables at Berry Hill Hall in Mansfield

Luxury living in converted stables at a prestigious location in Mansfield sounds like residential bliss.

So make sure you check out our photo gallery below of this lovely three-bedroom character home at The Stables complex on Berry Hill Lane, which has just come on to the market for an enticing price.

Offers of more than £240,000 are being invited by estate agents EweMove (East Midlands) for the three-storey home, housed in a grade II listed former stable block at Berry Hill Hall, which dates back to the 1730s and is one of Mansfield’s oldest buildings.

Secure underground parking comes with the mews house, as does a pleasant view of the surrounding grounds. And of course, there are few more desirable areas in town than Berry Hill, with shops, amenities, transport links and a park nearby.

As you go inside, you are greeted by an entrance hallway, a cloakroom and an open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner on the ground floor.

Moving up to the first floor, you will find two bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor of the property contains the master bedroom and a modern, en suite shower room.

Double doors on the ground floor lead to communal grounds outside, with easy access to a patio area.

Once you’ve flicked through our photo gallery below, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Come on in! We begin our tour of The Stables house in the inviting entrance hall. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Leading the way A second shot of the entrance hall, with stairs to the first floor and double doors that lead the way to the main reception area of the house. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner Much of the ground floor at the Berry Hill Lane house is taken up by an open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner. Here is part of the kitchen section, where there is room for a dining or breakfast table. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4 . Hand-crafted units The kitchen features hand-crafted units with integrated appliances by Miele, a quartz worktop and a travertine, tiled floor Photo: EweMove Photo Sales