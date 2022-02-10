Offering contemporary living at its finest, the five-bedroom, detached property is on the market with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for a guide price of £800,000.

It is part of an exclusive, new development on Kighill Lane that comprises a rare selection of seven sparkling homes in a much sought-after village.

Said a BuckleyBrown spokesperson: “This exciting development provides an unrivalled opportunity to enjoy gracious living in style. It will leave you in no doubt that Kighill Lane is set to become an exclusive address.”

The home has been designed with the modern family in mind and is as practical as it is impressive, with a versatile layout.

A functional room on the ground floor provides the perfect space for when you have guests over, while the kitchen is the hub of the property, showcasing a range of features and finishes.

The house also boasts the latest high-tech gadgets, such as a boiling tap, wine cooler and double oven – and let’s not forget the underfloor heating!

Oak veneer finishes can be found throughout, as well as Cat6 wiring and bi-folding doors.

The first floor houses four of the five bedrooms, all of which are presented to an excellent standard. One has its own en suite, while another is attached to a dressing room.

