Ever seen a house with its own golf course that is barely a three-wood from the environs of Mansfield? Well, you have now.

To be totally accurate, it’s the tiniest of golf courses. In fact, it is a putting green. But it’s multi-hole, set within a beautifully landscaped garden, and it is just one of the luxury lifestyle features that make this striking five-bedroom home in Ravenshead very special.

The contemporary, executive family home on Kighill Lane is on the market for £749,500 with Ravenshead estate agents Gascoines. They describe it as “unique family home of absolute distinction” and one that “holds a commanding position on a premium plot via a private drive”.

Individually designed and styled to the highest of standards, the house is full of bespoke touches and top-end fixtures and fittings, with no expense spared. It has to be seen to be believed, so dive into our photo gallery below, which reveals all.

The entrance hall guides you into a breakfast kitchen, with separate utility room and cloakroom, and then a modern lounge with dining room that is ideal for entertaining. The ground floor also contains a bedroom suite, with shower room, and leads to a fabulous, additional living space in the basement. Split into three, the basement is so spacious and versatile it could be turned into anything by the buyer – from gym or games room to bar or library.

On the first floor, a light-filled, galleried landing, with feature glazing, guides you to the other four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and also the family bathroom. Walk-in wardrobes and balconies add glamorous touches.

The property sits in a super location, with superbly designed grounds, a detached double garage with room over, and two driveways providing off-street parking space. Kighill Lane is, of course, a premium address, with quick access to Mansfield or Nottingham and within easy walking distance of the centre of Ravenshead village and top tourist attraction, Newstead Abbey.

Get stuck in to our gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Impeccable design-led interior Take your shoes off as we begin our tour of the £749,500 house! The impeccable design-led interior is obvious as soon as you enter the hall, which leads you into the lounge. The smart decor and polished tiled flooring, with underfloor heating, set the tone for what is to follow.

Modern lounge with vaulted ceiling And so we step into the modern lounge, or living room, which boasts numerous features, including a lofty, vaulted ceiling, with incredible glass surround to take advantage of its setting and give views of the beautiful, landscaped grounds.

Log-burning fire prism Among the other eyecatchjng features of the lounge are a bespoke, wall-mounted log-burning fire prism, on-trend, polished tiled flooring, underfloor heating and cosy downlighting to the ceiling, adding an atmospheric air.

Doors to the garden The lounge is radiantly bright, thanks to stunning picture-windows, offering lovely views, and also sets of double doors that lead outside to the tranquil garden