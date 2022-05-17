Luxury at its finest through the keyhole of this £1.2 million Ravenshead home

Offers of more than £1,200,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the six or seven-bedroom property that boasts elegance and character in equal measure.
Located on Nottingham Road, it nestles in its own beautiful grounds, with a backdrop of surrounding trees, set well back on a private road.
Electric gates provide access to what is a fine family home that impresses from the moment you step into the light and welcoming hallway.
A spacious living room contains a Bordelet central fireplace, which offers a stunning focal point. An additional reception room is ideal for hosting, while the kitchen is presented to a high standard.
The ground floor is completed by a utility room, two versatile offices, the main bathroom, a smaller bathroom and a WC.
Upstairs, you will find six well-proportioned bedrooms, all decorated in a neutral colour palette, providing design freedom. Four of them have their own en suite facilities, and one has its own walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, the immaculate, block-paved front driveway leads to an integral double garage, with electric door and power points, while a well maintained garden, with lawn and patio area, give you the perfect spot for al fresco dining this summer.