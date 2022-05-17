Luxury at its finest through the keyhole of this £1.2 million Ravenshead home

Offers of more than £1,200,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the six or seven-bedroom property that boasts elegance and character in equal measure.

Located on Nottingham Road, it nestles in its own beautiful grounds, with a backdrop of surrounding trees, set well back on a private road.

Electric gates provide access to what is a fine family home that impresses from the moment you step into the light and welcoming hallway.

A spacious living room contains a Bordelet central fireplace, which offers a stunning focal point. An additional reception room is ideal for hosting, while the kitchen is presented to a high standard.

The ground floor is completed by a utility room, two versatile offices, the main bathroom, a smaller bathroom and a WC.

Upstairs, you will find six well-proportioned bedrooms, all decorated in a neutral colour palette, providing design freedom. Four of them have their own en suite facilities, and one has its own walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, the immaculate, block-paved front driveway leads to an integral double garage, with electric door and power points, while a well maintained garden, with lawn and patio area, give you the perfect spot for al fresco dining this summer.

1. Stunning focal point One of the most striking features of the Ravenshead house is this Bordelet feature fireplace, with log-effect gas fire, which sits in the centre of the spacious living room and provides a stunning focal point. The room also has four central heating radiators. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Beautiful living room A second shot of the beautiful living room, with its solid oak flooring, coving to the ceiling and downlights. There are double-glazed bay windows to the front and side of the house. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Lovely dining area Beyond the central fireplace is this lovely dining area. The French doors lead out to the spacious back garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Second reception room This is a second reception room on the ground floor. A pleasant lounge with solid oak flooring, downlights and coving to the ceiling. The room is an excellent size. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales