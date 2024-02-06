A swimming pool with jet stream and an annexe studio above the garage are just two of the outstanding features of the bespoke, self-designed, detached property on John Street in Sutton.

Nestled within the tranquillity of a private, gated community, the three-bedroom bungalow is on the market for a guide price of £580,000 with highly respected Sutton estate agents Frank Innes. But before it gets snapped up (there is no upward chain), why not take a look inside by flicking through our photo gallery below?

It is set on a generously-sized plot that stretches to one-quarter of an acre. The access is shared with five other exclusive homes, but you can escape the sense of privacy and prestige as you roll up the sweeping driveway, which has off-street parking space for as many as 12 to 15 vehicles.

Step inside the property to discover thoughtfully crafted living accommodation where modern convenience meets classic comfort. The heart of the home is a spacious lounge, complemented by a dining kitchen, utility room, family bathroom and cloakroom. Of the three bedrooms, one has an en suite shower room.

Outside, the bungalow seamless integrates into its natural surroundings, with a detached double garage, equipped with power and lighting, plus plumbing for an automatic washing machine. It can be used as a workshop, a mini-gym or for storage. Above sits the annexe studio that benefits from an en suite shower room.

As well as the pool, the garden features patio and decking areas, with space for seating, lawns, borders, established trees and shrubs, and a vegetable parch.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

