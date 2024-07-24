It’s modern, complete with underfloor heating, it’s private, complete with CCTV, it’s immaculately presented and its assets include four bedrooms, a lovely, south-facing garden and a large garage.
On the market for £450,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents Need2View, the detached gem can be found at Bransdale Heights in Forest Town, so why not take a look round via our photo gallery below?
Set on a level plot, the bungalow strikes a welcoming chord as soon as you clap eyes on it. The entrance hall leads to a lovely lounge and kitchen diner, with utility room, and then you come to the four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite while another can be used as a home office or study. A four-piece family bathroom completes the uncomplicated layout.
The garden, comprising lawn, well-stocked borders and patio space, is perfect for sunny days, while the garage sits behind off-street parking space on the driveway.
Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.