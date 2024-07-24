Modern luxury awaits at this four-bedroom, detached bungalow at Bransdale Heights in Forest Town, Mansfield, which is on the market for £450,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, Need2View.Modern luxury awaits at this four-bedroom, detached bungalow at Bransdale Heights in Forest Town, Mansfield, which is on the market for £450,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, Need2View.
Modern luxury awaits at this four-bedroom, detached bungalow at Bransdale Heights in Forest Town, Mansfield, which is on the market for £450,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, Need2View.

Luxurious bungalow in Mansfield could be the answer to your 'forever home' dreams

By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
If you dream of basking in bungalow luxury for the rest of your days, then this modern property in the Mansfield area could be the ‘forever home’ you’ve been searching for.

It’s modern, complete with underfloor heating, it’s private, complete with CCTV, it’s immaculately presented and its assets include four bedrooms, a lovely, south-facing garden and a large garage.

On the market for £450,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents Need2View, the detached gem can be found at Bransdale Heights in Forest Town, so why not take a look round via our photo gallery below?

Set on a level plot, the bungalow strikes a welcoming chord as soon as you clap eyes on it. The entrance hall leads to a lovely lounge and kitchen diner, with utility room, and then you come to the four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite while another can be used as a home office or study. A four-piece family bathroom completes the uncomplicated layout.

The garden, comprising lawn, well-stocked borders and patio space, is perfect for sunny days, while the garage sits behind off-street parking space on the driveway.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Once you have stepped through the front door, this welcoming hallway leads to all of the rooms at the £450,000 Forest Town bungalow. Underfloor heating and ceiling spotlights set the tone for the rest of your tour.

1. Welcoming hallway

Once you have stepped through the front door, this welcoming hallway leads to all of the rooms at the £450,000 Forest Town bungalow. Underfloor heating and ceiling spotlights set the tone for the rest of your tour.Photo: Neil Lancashire

Photo Sales
Modern luxury is a key feature of the bungalow, exemplified by this bright and spacious kitchen diner,. It is fully fitted and boasts a roof light window with electric blinds.

2. Modern kitchen diner

Modern luxury is a key feature of the bungalow, exemplified by this bright and spacious kitchen diner,. It is fully fitted and boasts a roof light window with electric blinds.Photo: Neil Lancashire

Photo Sales
Integrated appliances in the sleek kitchen include an oven, induction hob with extractor and a fridge freezer. The whole layout is beautifully presented, with underfloor heating and a stylish, grey laminate floor.

3. Appliances aplenty

Integrated appliances in the sleek kitchen include an oven, induction hob with extractor and a fridge freezer. The whole layout is beautifully presented, with underfloor heating and a stylish, grey laminate floor.Photo: Neil Lancashire

Photo Sales
This photo shows how the diner sits next to the kitchen, with space for a dining table and TV.

4. Dining table and TV

This photo shows how the diner sits next to the kitchen, with space for a dining table and TV.Photo: Neil Lancashire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldCCTVHucknallZoopla