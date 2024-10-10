Offers of more than £270,000 are invited by estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands) for this delightful three-bedroom bungalow on a spacious corner plot at The Fairways in Mansfield Woodhouse.Offers of more than £270,000 are invited by estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands) for this delightful three-bedroom bungalow on a spacious corner plot at The Fairways in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Lovers of conservatories and golf, apply within -- bargain bungalow in Mansfield Woodhouse

By Richard Silverwood
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:50 BST
If you love your conservatories, then you’ll adore this charming and modern bungalow in Mansfield Woodhouse – because it has two!

And if you love your golf, even better! Get ready to shoot a hole in one because the three-bedroom detached property is within a stone’s throw of Mansfield Woodhouse Golf Club and sits on a road called The Fairways!

What’s more, with offers of more than £270,000 being invited by estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands), you might well think it’s a bargain price once you have sifted through our photo gallery below.

Perfectly positioned on a spacious corner plot in a sought-after residential area, the bungalow is also close to a variety of amenities, including Manor Park, and is part of a thriving community.

Stepping inside, you are welcomed by a porch area and and a tasteful entrance hallway, which connects most of the rooms. There’s a well-appointed kitchen, stylish living room, two double bedrooms, one single bedroom which is currently being used as a study, a bathroom and those two conservatories, one of which has been turned into a dining room.

The second conservatory leads out to the rear garden, which is a well-maintained space with a lush lawn, patio seating area and planted borders. There’s even a dedicated section for your wheelie-bins.

At the front, you will find another lovely lawn, while a large, private driveway provides ample off-street parking space and leads to a detached single garage.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Before we step inside, here is a bird's eye view of the property (centre) showing how its spacious corner plot fits neatly within the Mansfield Woodhouse landscape and how close the town's golf course is.

1. Bird's eye view

Before we step inside, here is a bird's eye view of the property (centre) showing how its spacious corner plot fits neatly within the Mansfield Woodhouse landscape and how close the town's golf course is.

The first stop on our tour of the £270,000-plus Mansfield Woodhouse bungalow is the stylish lounge, which has been beautifully decorated. The panelling on one of the walls catches the eye.

2. Stylish living room

The first stop on our tour of the £270,000-plus Mansfield Woodhouse bungalow is the stylish lounge, which has been beautifully decorated. The panelling on one of the walls catches the eye.

The lounge exudes warmth, making it an ideal spot for cosy evenings in. It is also bathed in natural light thanks to a large front-facing window.

3. Warmth and brightness

The lounge exudes warmth, making it an ideal spot for cosy evenings in. It is also bathed in natural light thanks to a large front-facing window.

The well-appointed kitchen boasts a range of fitted cabinets, wall-mounted units and countertops, with a sink positioned beneath a window that overlooks the front garden.

4. Well-appointed kitchen

The well-appointed kitchen boasts a range of fitted cabinets, wall-mounted units and countertops, with a sink positioned beneath a window that overlooks the front garden.

