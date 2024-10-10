Lovers of conservatories and golf, apply within -- bargain bungalow in Mansfield Woodhouse

And if you love your golf, even better! Get ready to shoot a hole in one because the three-bedroom detached property is within a stone’s throw of Mansfield Woodhouse Golf Club and sits on a road called The Fairways!

What’s more, with offers of more than £270,000 being invited by estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands), you might well think it’s a bargain price once you have sifted through our photo gallery below.

Perfectly positioned on a spacious corner plot in a sought-after residential area, the bungalow is also close to a variety of amenities, including Manor Park, and is part of a thriving community.

Stepping inside, you are welcomed by a porch area and and a tasteful entrance hallway, which connects most of the rooms. There’s a well-appointed kitchen, stylish living room, two double bedrooms, one single bedroom which is currently being used as a study, a bathroom and those two conservatories, one of which has been turned into a dining room.

The second conservatory leads out to the rear garden, which is a well-maintained space with a lush lawn, patio seating area and planted borders. There’s even a dedicated section for your wheelie-bins.

At the front, you will find another lovely lawn, while a large, private driveway provides ample off-street parking space and leads to a detached single garage.

Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Bird's eye view Before we step inside, here is a bird's eye view of the property (centre) showing how its spacious corner plot fits neatly within the Mansfield Woodhouse landscape and how close the town's golf course is. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Stylish living room The first stop on our tour of the £270,000-plus Mansfield Woodhouse bungalow is the stylish lounge, which has been beautifully decorated. The panelling on one of the walls catches the eye. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Warmth and brightness The lounge exudes warmth, making it an ideal spot for cosy evenings in. It is also bathed in natural light thanks to a large front-facing window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales