The property in Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield has the perfect balance between modern decor while keeping original features and preserving the character of the property. A warm welcome awaits as you step inside this stunning property that boasts an inviting atmosphere and presents the perfect place to call home.

The spacious living room with stunning feature fireplace is adorned with tasteful décor and large windows that bathe the area in natural light. This space is perfect for relaxing with loved ones or entertaining guests. Functionality and style blend perfectly in the well-appointed kitchen that features sleek countertops, ample storage space, and modern appliances. Whether you're a gourmet chef or a casual cook, this kitchen provides the ideal setting for culinary adventures. One of the many highlight of this home is the charming conservatory that seamlessly extends the living space. This sunlit oasis is perfect for lounging, reading, or enjoying meals while surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors, regardless of the weather. The property boasts ample bedroom space with the three rooms offering comfortable retreats, each designed to provide privacy and relaxation.

The master bedroom is a serene haven, while the additional versatile bedrooms can accommodate family, guests, or be transformed into home offices. Convenience and elegance collide in the modern bathroom featuring well-designed fixtures and finishes create a spa-like ambiance, the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy day. Step into the impressive garden that beckons for outdoor enjoyment. Whether you wish to host gatherings, cultivate a garden, or simply soak up the sun, this space offers endless possibilities.

The property also has the added bonus of off-street parking in abundance with a double garage and spacious driveway, providing convenience and ensuring your vehicles are securely housed. This home enjoys close proximity to local amenities, schools, parks, and excellent transport links, making everyday life effortless.

This property presents an enticing opportunity for a delightful lifestyle to suit family life.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Purplebricks on 02475 111894.

