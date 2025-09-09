LOOK: This five bedroom home is ideal for modern family living and could be yours for £895,000

The stunning property in Coxmoor Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield offers a versatile and generous layout, ideal for modern family living, entertaining, and comfortable everyday life. Approaching the property, a gated entrance leads to a large driveway and double garage, complemented by a neatly laid front lawn and mature trees, creating a welcoming and impressive first impression. Step inside through the porch into the hall, which sets the tone for the spacious and bright interior, from here, doors provide access into the main reception rooms and further living spaces.

The modern kitchen is perfect for preparing family meals, offering ample storage and workspace. A window to the rear elevation fills the room with natural light, while double doors open seamlessly into the dining room, creating a great flow for family meals and entertaining.

The utility room is a highly practical addition to the home, fitted with further cabinetry and worktop surfaces. There is ample space for appliances, ensuring convenience and functionality for everyday living.

Cosy vibes are key in the living room that boasts a feature fireplace and direct garden access, creating a relaxing hub for family life. A door to the rear provides convenient access to the garden, making this an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining.

The master bedroom benefits from fitted wardrobes, an en-suite, and doors opening directly onto the rear garden, providing a private retreat.

Two versatile rooms on the ground floor can be used as bedrooms, offices, or hobby spaces, complemented by a stylish shower room. Upstairs, two further generous bedrooms, a large landing with Velux windows, and a family bathroom continue the theme of spacious elegance. The rear garden is a standout feature, with a decked seating area leading down to a vast lawn, surrounded by mature trees and shrubbery, offering a private and tranquil outdoor space for relaxing, entertaining, or enjoying family life.

The property benefits from a double garage, offering ample space for vehicle parking, storage, or hobby use. With its generous proportions, it provides a practical and versatile addition to the home, easily adaptable to suit your needs. This property combines size, style, and versatility, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial family home in a prime location.

Call Buckley Brown to arrange a viewing or for more information on 01623 355447.

