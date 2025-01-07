LOOK: This extended family house near Ashfield boasts a 44ft open plan living/dining/kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This luxury four bedroom detached family house boasting a 44ft open plan living/dining/kitchen is on the market for £500,000.

The property in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has been extended and features four bedrooms and occupies a good sized plot.

The property was extended and renovated by the previous owners creating a modern and contemporary internal layout, together with external landscaping to the south facing garden and a substantial block paved driveway frontage provides off road parking for several vehicles. The property has been rendered throughout, a new roof installed and extended on the ground floor to the front and rear elevations. The property offers nearly 2000 sq ft of internal living space spanning over two floors.

The layout of the living accommodation on the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, snug with French doors, lounge, and a substantial 44ft open plan family living/dining/kitchen with island, a log burner and two sets of bi-fold doors lead out onto the south facing rear garden.

The property stands well back from Nottingham Road on a large plot extending to circa 0.19 of an acre with a separate garage and outbuildings, set behind a brick and railings boundary frontage. A substantial block paved driveway with turning space provides off road parking for numerous vehicles.

The first floor landing leads to a master bedroom with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. There are three further bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes as well as a family bathroom. The property has gas central heating, UPVC double glazed sash windows and a Hikvision CCTV system. Moving outside the property stands well back from Nottingham Road on a large plot with a separate garage and outbuildings, set behind a brick and railings boundary frontage.

A substantial block paved driveway with turning space provides off road parking for numerous vehicles. To the side of the property, there is access to a storage/bike shed.

The large, landscaped rear garden benefits from a lovely south west facing aspect. There is an initial block paved patio off the snug which extends alongside the kitchen providing a lovely, ample outside seating space.

There are low retaining walled boundaries extending beyond the patio to the side and rear of a detached garage with an adjoining home office/gym to the rear with vaulted ceiling and equipped with power, light and water supply.

The entrance hall has a tiled floor, five ceiling spotlights, radiator, staircase leading to the first floor galleried landing, and double doors through to the lounge and open plan living/dining/kitchen.

A substantial raised lawn makes up the remainder of the garden with mature shrubs and trees to the borders.

Positioned at the end of the garden is a raised decked area with access to a garden room, equipped with power and light, and a separate storage shed. The property is on the market with Richard Watkinson & Partners, contact 01623 626990 for more information.