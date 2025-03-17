LOOK: This breathtaking bungalow in Mansfield could be yours for £575,000

Sitting on an impressive plot on the highly sought after Lime Grove in Forest Town, where properties rarely become available, is this stunning detached bungalow.

The property not only offers an impressive, fully modernised interior but also a substantial plot which is surrounded by beautiful and well established gardens to both the front and rear.

The idyllic lane is the perfect setting for this wonderful property and local shops, amenities and rural walks are all just a short distance away.

The current owners have maintained and updated the property to a superb standard and every fine detail has really been thought of, making this the perfect family home, ready to move straight in. Upon entering the property you are greeted by an impressive entrance hall which really does set the standard for the rest of the property.

The Karndean flooring which flows seamlessly through to the kitchen and the stylish decor, this lovely entrance offers access to all the rooms and also provides a handy storage cupboard and access to the loft space.

To the right of the entrance through double doors you enter the stunning open plan lounge/ kitchen and dining room. This beautiful room really does give you the 'wow factor’.

There is a cosy Stovax log fire creating a great central feature of the open plan room as well as a dining space and modern kitchen, making this a fantastic space to enjoy all year round.

The kitchen has a range of fitted wall and base units, integrated double oven, hob, dishwasher, boiling water tap, bins and an inset Belfast style sink. The room is complemented with a great sized island and Quartz worktops as well as an array of beautiful lighting throughout.

The utility room which follows the same design as the kitchen has space for washing machine and dryer.

To finish the living space off perfectly there is a sun room which nicely enjoys views of the rear garden.

To the front of the property you have four spacious and well presented bedrooms, the master having the benefit of a modern ensuite shower room.

There is a fantastic sized bathroom which has a freestanding oval bath and walk-in shower. This lovely room has a tranquil feel, ideal to wind down at the end of a busy day. The property stands proudly on a simply magnificent sized plot, surround by mature gardens, stunning lawns and an array of colourful trees and shrubs. There are separate spaces to enjoy family time and an impressive outdoor summerhouse which has been finished to a stylish standard and is currently being used as a bar.

This beautiful garden space makes you feel like you really could be anywhere and viewing is highly recommended to get a true feel of all this wonderful home has to offer.

To find out more contact Staton & Cushley on 01623 355017.

