LOOK: Stunning six bed Edwardian home in Mansfield could be yours for £595,000

Standing proudly on a superb plot in the sought-after location of High Oakham in Mansfield, where local shops, amenities and the highly regarded High Oakham Primary School are just a short distance away. Upon entering this wonderful home firstly you are greeted by the entrance hallway which allows access to the first floor by a beautiful staircase, really setting the high standard for the rest of the property.

Heading to the rear of the home you enter the contemporary kitchen which is comprised of a range of high quality shaker style wall and base units, along with a complementary work surfaces. Complimented by a stunning centre island and a range of integrated appliances including a range cooker, microwave, dishwasher, Belfast sink, wine cooler and hot water tap.

The open plan layout is ideal for families creating a sociable space to both cook and dine.

The orangery offers a great amount of room for all of your furnishings, along with underfloor heating and bi-fold doors, creating a seamless transition between outside and inside.

A handy downstairs WC and laundry room offers additional space for your essential appliances such as washing machine and dryer.

Moving towards the front of the property you'll find a stunning lounge with a bay front window allowing through plenty of natural light, along with a log burner perfect for a cosy nights in.

To finish the ground floor off beautifully you have the second reception room which also is flooded with character features and is a versatile room to suit a growing family. Heading up to the first floor you have the simply breath-taking landing which has a pretty feature stainless window and a stunning feature staircase which flows seamlessly from floor to floor.

There are four nicely presented bedrooms with the master benefitting from a modern en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating and Aqualisa bath which has personal programming to set your perfect temperature.

The master room is accompanied by a lovely dressing room/ additional bedroom.

A fitted freestanding, roll top bath is the star of the show in the family bathroom, perfect for unwinding.

The second floor boasts a further two double bedrooms, one of which has the benefit of a walk-in wardrobe. A shower room completes this floor, making it the perfect space for older children to enjoy their own space. Outside the property occupies a fantastic sized plot having well established gardens to both the front and rear as well as a beautiful stone built wall giving the property an idyllic feel on this stunning and highly sought after tree lined road.

To the rear there is an impressive patio which houses the hot tub as well as a lined area and shed for additional storage

To arrange a viewing contact Staton & Cushley 01623 355073.

