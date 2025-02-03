LOOK: Stunning home in Ravenshead with one bedroom annex and triple garage situated on a large plot

This luxury home is situated in the ever popular location of Nottingham Road, Ravenshead and features a one bedroom annex, triple garage set within over a half an acre plot, backing onto the grounds of Newstead Abbey.
This beautifully presented home has fantastic versatile living space, well proportioned rooms, ample parking, triple garage, large plot and a one bedroom self contained annex.
The property briefly comprises of entrance hall, family room, kitchen diner, lounge, dining room, study/snug, utility room, cloakroom, boot room and wet room to the ground floor.
To the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite and two dressing rooms, bedroom two with a further ensuite, two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property also benefits from an annex that comprises of kitchenette, bedroom, dressing room and ensuite.
There is also a detached triple garage with electric up and over doors.
All of the above is set within over a half an acre plot, backing onto the grounds of Newstead Abbey.
To the front of the property is an extensive gravelled driveway with ample parking, mature trees creating a private and secluded plot with secure fenced boundaries and electric gates. To the rear of the property is a well presented garden that is mainly laid to lawn with secure fenced boundaries. Large paved patio perfect for outdoor entertaining or alfresco dining. The patio also benefits from a roofed canopy so you can enjoy the outside whatever the weather.
This property is spectacular both externally and internally. To book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 306523.