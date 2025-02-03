LOOK: Stunning home in Ravenshead with one bedroom annex and triple garage situated on a large plot

This luxury home is situated in the ever popular location of Nottingham Road, Ravenshead and features a one bedroom annex, triple garage set within over a half an acre plot, backing onto the grounds of Newstead Abbey.

This beautifully presented home has fantastic versatile living space, well proportioned rooms, ample parking, triple garage, large plot and a one bedroom self contained annex.

The property briefly comprises of entrance hall, family room, kitchen diner, lounge, dining room, study/snug, utility room, cloakroom, boot room and wet room to the ground floor.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with ensuite and two dressing rooms, bedroom two with a further ensuite, two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property also benefits from an annex that comprises of kitchenette, bedroom, dressing room and ensuite.

There is also a detached triple garage with electric up and over doors.

All of the above is set within over a half an acre plot, backing onto the grounds of Newstead Abbey.

To the front of the property is an extensive gravelled driveway with ample parking, mature trees creating a private and secluded plot with secure fenced boundaries and electric gates. To the rear of the property is a well presented garden that is mainly laid to lawn with secure fenced boundaries. Large paved patio perfect for outdoor entertaining or alfresco dining. The patio also benefits from a roofed canopy so you can enjoy the outside whatever the weather.

This property is spectacular both externally and internally. To book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 306523.

1 . Triple garage The triple garage features three electric up and over doors, lighting and power. The one bedroom annex is situated above the triple garage and contains a kitchenette, bedroom, dressing room and en-suite.

2 . Grand entrance Traditional door to the front aspect, double doors leading into the hallway, doors leading to the dining room, lounge, cloakroom, snug and kitchen diner, two double glazed bay windows to the front aspect, wooden flooring and stairs leading to the first floor.

3 . Modern The kitchen/diner has a range of wall and base units with granite work surface over, inset sink and drainer, range master cooker with double oven and warming draws, integrated dishwasher and wine coolers and space for an American fridge freezer. The space has tiled flooring with underfloor heating, doors leading to the boot room, hallway, utility and family room.