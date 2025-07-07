LOOK: Stunning four bedroom Mansfield house is the perfect forever family home

Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation this property in Swallow Crescent is on the market for £425,000.
The move in ready home benefits from close proximity to local shops, excellent transport links, and top-rated school catchments.
The property has the added benefit of being within walking distance of Ravenshead Leisure Centre and a short drive away from the picturesque Newstead Abbey Park & Blidworth Woods.
Internally, the ground floor of the home offers a spacious entrance hall leading into a cosy living room with a feature gas stove fireplace, fitted storage, and double French doors leading out to the garden.
This property boasts a second reception room which is currently being utilised as a children's play room, a convenient W/C, a utility room, and a gorgeous spacious kitchen/diner with a fitted corner bench and space for an American-style fridge freezer.
Upstairs, the first floor is home to four well-proportioned double bedrooms, serviced by a modern three-piece family bathroom suite.
The cosy master bedroom is a true highlight of the home, which offers fitted sliding door wardrobes and access to its own private en-suite bathroom. Externally, the front of the property boasts off-street parking for four cars, alongside a detached garage, and a lawn with ample greenery.
Meanwhile, to the rear of the property is a gorgeous wrap around garden with both a paved patio seating area, and a decked seating area with a pergola, with a lawn, a greenhouse and ample greenery - the perfect summer retreat.
To find out more or book a viewing contact HoldenCopley 01156 912252.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.