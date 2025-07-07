LOOK: Stunning four bedroom Mansfield house is the perfect forever family home

By Kate Mason
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Situated in the highly-sought after village of Ravenshead this stunning four bedroom detached house is the perfect forever family home.

Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation this property in Swallow Crescent is on the market for £425,000.

The move in ready home benefits from close proximity to local shops, excellent transport links, and top-rated school catchments.

The property has the added benefit of being within walking distance of Ravenshead Leisure Centre and a short drive away from the picturesque Newstead Abbey Park & Blidworth Woods.

Internally, the ground floor of the home offers a spacious entrance hall leading into a cosy living room with a feature gas stove fireplace, fitted storage, and double French doors leading out to the garden.

This property boasts a second reception room which is currently being utilised as a children's play room, a convenient W/C, a utility room, and a gorgeous spacious kitchen/diner with a fitted corner bench and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Upstairs, the first floor is home to four well-proportioned double bedrooms, serviced by a modern three-piece family bathroom suite.

The cosy master bedroom is a true highlight of the home, which offers fitted sliding door wardrobes and access to its own private en-suite bathroom. Externally, the front of the property boasts off-street parking for four cars, alongside a detached garage, and a lawn with ample greenery.

Meanwhile, to the rear of the property is a gorgeous wrap around garden with both a paved patio seating area, and a decked seating area with a pergola, with a lawn, a greenhouse and ample greenery - the perfect summer retreat.

To find out more or book a viewing contact HoldenCopley 01156 912252.

Situated in the prime and highly-sought after village location of Ravenshead, this stunning four bedroom detached house has real kerb appeal

1. Kerb appeal

Situated in the prime and highly-sought after village location of Ravenshead, this stunning four bedroom detached house has real kerb appeal Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stunning living room features double French doors leading out to the rear garden.

2. Stylish

The stunning living room features double French doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation, the property is ready to move straight into

3. Turn key

Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation, the property is ready to move straight into Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The cosy living room features a gas stove fireplace

4. Feature

The cosy living room features a gas stove fireplace Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAmerican
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice