LOOK: Stunning four bedroom Mansfield house is the perfect forever family home

Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation this property in Swallow Crescent is on the market for £425,000.

The move in ready home benefits from close proximity to local shops, excellent transport links, and top-rated school catchments.

The property has the added benefit of being within walking distance of Ravenshead Leisure Centre and a short drive away from the picturesque Newstead Abbey Park & Blidworth Woods.

Internally, the ground floor of the home offers a spacious entrance hall leading into a cosy living room with a feature gas stove fireplace, fitted storage, and double French doors leading out to the garden.

This property boasts a second reception room which is currently being utilised as a children's play room, a convenient W/C, a utility room, and a gorgeous spacious kitchen/diner with a fitted corner bench and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

Upstairs, the first floor is home to four well-proportioned double bedrooms, serviced by a modern three-piece family bathroom suite.

The cosy master bedroom is a true highlight of the home, which offers fitted sliding door wardrobes and access to its own private en-suite bathroom. Externally, the front of the property boasts off-street parking for four cars, alongside a detached garage, and a lawn with ample greenery.

Meanwhile, to the rear of the property is a gorgeous wrap around garden with both a paved patio seating area, and a decked seating area with a pergola, with a lawn, a greenhouse and ample greenery - the perfect summer retreat.

To find out more or book a viewing contact HoldenCopley 01156 912252.

1 . Kerb appeal Situated in the prime and highly-sought after village location of Ravenshead, this stunning four bedroom detached house has real kerb appeal Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Stylish The stunning living room features double French doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Turn key Offering spacious and beautifully presented accommodation, the property is ready to move straight into Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Feature The cosy living room features a gas stove fireplace Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales