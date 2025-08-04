LOOK: Stunning five bed detached Mansfield property is the perfect family home

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
This well presented large family home situated within the Priory Wood development on the outskirts of Ravenshead needs to be viewed to be appreciated.

The property on the market with a guide price of £675,000 to £700,000 five bedrooms and three reception rooms offering a versatile space suitable for an array of different buyers.

The property in Fairfields Drive, Ravenshead, comprises a welcoming entrance hall with doors leading to all ground floor rooms, stairs leading to the first floor, carpeted floors and radiator.

The light and bright lounge features a double glazed bay window to the front aspect, double glazed patios door to the rear aspect, double doors leading into the dining room and a stunning feature fireplace.

For those who enjoy entertaining there is a separate dining room with double glazed bay window to the rear aspect, the perfect place for dinner parties or family meals.

The heart of the home is the kitchen featuring a range of wall and base units with quartz work surface, five burner gas hob and double electric oven. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and washing machine and a free standing American fridge freezer.

Bring the outdoors in with the stunning garden room, the perfect place to relax with a good book and for those needing space to work from home the property also benefits from a study.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a handy and stylish WC. To the first floor are five spacious double bedrooms, the master bedroom benefiting from a stylish En-suite with walk in shower.

The family bathroom has a four piece suite comprising of walk in shower, bath, WC, wash basin, with part tiled walls and tiled flooring plus a heated chrome towel rail.

Moving outside the front of the property has a drive way and integral double garage, pathway that leads to the front door and a front garden with a variety of different shrubs and bushes.

Additionally to the front of the property is a gated pathway which provides access onto a countryside walk, leading directly into Newstead Abbey Park.

The rear garden is a mature and secluded setting with several levels including a decked seating area and patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining or alfresco dining. The garden also features a pond with waterfall and a variety of flowing plants, shrubs and bushes. The property has the added benefit of solar panels, a 5.2kw battery and a EV car charging point next to the garage.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 355461.

The property is situated within the Priory Wood development on the outskirts of Ravenshead.

The stylish kitchen has a five burner gas hob with extractor over, double electric oven, dishwasher and washing machine plus a free standing American fridge freezer.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the bright garden room.

The bright lounge has a bay window to the front aspect and patio doors to the rear aspect, with double doors leading into the dining room and a feature fireplace.

