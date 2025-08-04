LOOK: Stunning five bed detached Mansfield property is the perfect family home

The property on the market with a guide price of £675,000 to £700,000 five bedrooms and three reception rooms offering a versatile space suitable for an array of different buyers.

The property in Fairfields Drive, Ravenshead, comprises a welcoming entrance hall with doors leading to all ground floor rooms, stairs leading to the first floor, carpeted floors and radiator.

The light and bright lounge features a double glazed bay window to the front aspect, double glazed patios door to the rear aspect, double doors leading into the dining room and a stunning feature fireplace.

For those who enjoy entertaining there is a separate dining room with double glazed bay window to the rear aspect, the perfect place for dinner parties or family meals.

The heart of the home is the kitchen featuring a range of wall and base units with quartz work surface, five burner gas hob and double electric oven. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and washing machine and a free standing American fridge freezer.

Bring the outdoors in with the stunning garden room, the perfect place to relax with a good book and for those needing space to work from home the property also benefits from a study.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a handy and stylish WC. To the first floor are five spacious double bedrooms, the master bedroom benefiting from a stylish En-suite with walk in shower.

The family bathroom has a four piece suite comprising of walk in shower, bath, WC, wash basin, with part tiled walls and tiled flooring plus a heated chrome towel rail.

Moving outside the front of the property has a drive way and integral double garage, pathway that leads to the front door and a front garden with a variety of different shrubs and bushes.

Additionally to the front of the property is a gated pathway which provides access onto a countryside walk, leading directly into Newstead Abbey Park.

The rear garden is a mature and secluded setting with several levels including a decked seating area and patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining or alfresco dining. The garden also features a pond with waterfall and a variety of flowing plants, shrubs and bushes. The property has the added benefit of solar panels, a 5.2kw battery and a EV car charging point next to the garage.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 355461.

1 . Location, location, location The property is situated within the Priory Wood development on the outskirts of Ravenshead. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home The stylish kitchen has a five burner gas hob with extractor over, double electric oven, dishwasher and washing machine plus a free standing American fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Flow The kitchen flows seamlessly into the bright garden room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy The bright lounge has a bay window to the front aspect and patio doors to the rear aspect, with double doors leading into the dining room and a feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales