LOOK: Stunning five bed detached Mansfield property is the perfect family home

The property on the market with a guide price of £675,000 to £700,000 five bedrooms and three reception rooms offering a versatile space suitable for an array of different buyers.
The property in Fairfields Drive, Ravenshead, comprises a welcoming entrance hall with doors leading to all ground floor rooms, stairs leading to the first floor, carpeted floors and radiator.
The light and bright lounge features a double glazed bay window to the front aspect, double glazed patios door to the rear aspect, double doors leading into the dining room and a stunning feature fireplace.
For those who enjoy entertaining there is a separate dining room with double glazed bay window to the rear aspect, the perfect place for dinner parties or family meals.
The heart of the home is the kitchen featuring a range of wall and base units with quartz work surface, five burner gas hob and double electric oven. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and washing machine and a free standing American fridge freezer.
Bring the outdoors in with the stunning garden room, the perfect place to relax with a good book and for those needing space to work from home the property also benefits from a study.
Completing the ground floor accommodation is a handy and stylish WC. To the first floor are five spacious double bedrooms, the master bedroom benefiting from a stylish En-suite with walk in shower.
The family bathroom has a four piece suite comprising of walk in shower, bath, WC, wash basin, with part tiled walls and tiled flooring plus a heated chrome towel rail.
Moving outside the front of the property has a drive way and integral double garage, pathway that leads to the front door and a front garden with a variety of different shrubs and bushes.
Additionally to the front of the property is a gated pathway which provides access onto a countryside walk, leading directly into Newstead Abbey Park.
The rear garden is a mature and secluded setting with several levels including a decked seating area and patio that is perfect for outdoor entertaining or alfresco dining. The garden also features a pond with waterfall and a variety of flowing plants, shrubs and bushes. The property has the added benefit of solar panels, a 5.2kw battery and a EV car charging point next to the garage.
To find out more or book a viewing contact Gascoines on 01623 355461.
