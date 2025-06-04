LOOK: Stunning character cottage with countryside views on the market in Ashfield for £750,000

Step inside and enjoy the fantastic open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space, perfect for modern family living. The property also benefits from an orangery, ideal for enjoying the stunning surrounding views all year-round. A versatile second reception room, currently used as a utility room/dog room, is easily adaptable for various family needs. Upstairs is a luxurious master suite with a stylish en-suite shower room plus two additional spacious double bedrooms. A chic family bathroom benefits from large windows that flood the spaces with natural light and provide spectacular views of the countryside. The outdoor space is truly a highlight of Gardeners Cottage. The meticulously designed gardens, crafted by a skilled gardener, maximize every inch of the expansive 3⁄4-acre plot. The home also has garaging for up to four vehicles, offering ample parking and storage. Home owners can also enjoy a range of outbuildings, including a stunning garden bar, uniquely elevated on stilts to hover above the formal gardens, creating an incredible space for entertaining. Various other store buildings each offer potential for alternative uses, such as a workshop, studio, or additional storage. Gardeners Cottage combines character, versatility, and exquisite outdoor living, making it an exceptional home in a beautiful countryside setting.