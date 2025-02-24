LOOK: Spacious 5 bed detached family home on the market in Mansfield for £550,000

The property in Croft Avenue is on the market for £550,000 and is finished to a high standard with a neutral design throughout, creating a stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the bright and airy entrance hall that leads to two spacious reception rooms, a WC and the kitchen/dining/sitting room. The living room offers a comfortable space which hosts a gorgeous feature fireplace, adding a touch of character and style, providing that relaxing atmosphere.

The dining room offers the versatility to be utilised to your needs. It features a flood of natural light from the bay window, making this room ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.

The kitchen/dining/ sitting room is designed for both functionality and comfort, with a neutral tone throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with built-in cabinets, and the area doubles as a dining space, creating an open-plan environment perfect for family meals or gatherings. Heading upstairs, you will find five generously sized bedrooms, all of which have been kept to a great standard and offer a vast amount of space to add your own homely furnishing.

Both the master and second bedroom have their own ensuite facility, offering that extra privacy and luxury. Just off the landing you will find the main bathroom which comprises of a beautiful three piece suite. The exterior of the property is equally as impressive with its large driveway to the front, with surrounding decorative shrubbery.

To the rear of the property, you will find a well maintained lawn with a patio seating area, this makes a wonderful space to enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, you will find a double garage and shed, providing further parking or storage.

To find out more or book a viewing with Buckley Brown call 01623 355156.

1 . Kerb appeal To the front of the property you will find a large driveway, leading to a double garage providing ample off-road parking. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home The kitchen is complete with a range of matching cabinetry with ample worktop space with an inset sink and drainer. This area also lends itself as a dining area with space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dinner time This area also lends itself as a dining area with space for a dining table and chairs. The room further benefits from the sitting room area, providing ample space for socialising with family and friends. Windows and double doors to the rear elevation. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy The perfect place for cosy family evenings. With laminate flooring, feature fireplace and double doors providing access directly onto the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales