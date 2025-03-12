LOOK: Perfectly presented detached family home with outdoor bar on the market for £430,000 in Ashfield

From the moment you step into the property in Fackley Road, Sutton-In-Ashfield, you'll be struck by the sense of space and style that flows throughout.

The ground floor boasts a spacious living room with a beautifully featured multi fuel log burner and window to the front elevation creating a cosy space for relaxation.

Heading around to the rear and at the heart of the property you will find the open plan kitchen/lounge/diner boasting a range of modern wall and base units, central island and integrated appliances including full length fridge and freezer, dishwasher, wine cooler, coffee machine and microwave/oven providing all you need and more to cook up tasty dishes.

The open plan living space really is the true hub of the home providing a seamless blend of functionality and elegance, making it an ideal space to dine, socialise and entertain with family and friends offering a light-filled space that connects beautifully through bi-fold doors to the enclosed rear garden.

The ground floor continues to impress with a separate utility room for added convenience and an elegant family bathroom which comes complete with a four piece suite in white and stylish features such as the corner bath, down lights and integral wall mounted television providing a serene space to relax and unwind.

Another keen aspect is the underfloor heating which is offered throughout the whole of the ground floor accommodation.

Heading upstairs the first floor landing hosts four well proportioned bedrooms and additional study all of which boasts a tasteful palette and abundance of natural light throughout.

The magnificent master bedroom highlights a true touch of luxury with double fitted wardrobes boasting ample storage, Juliet balcony with glass surround providing breathtaking views and access into the jack and Jill bathroom. Once outside you will fall in love with space and privacy on offer across both tiers of this garden, there is ample seating space, perfect for outside dining on those summer evenings with further laid to lawn.

The rear garden also boasts fish pond, outdoor speakers and access into the generously proportioned bar area that comes fully equipped with all you need and more to enjoy evenings with friends having bifold doors that provides a seamless transition onto the garden.

To the front of the property is a driveway providing ample off street parking for multiple vehicles which in turn leads to the integral garage space. For more information contact Staton & Cushley on 01623 355391.

