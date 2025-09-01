This beautifully presented property offers generous living space both inside and out, with multiple outbuildings and a stylish exterior.

The property in Forest Road, Mansfield, perfectly blends contemporary finishes with practical family living. Upon entering the ground floor, you're welcomed into a stunning, light and airy lounge that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

The living room features an eye-catching feature fireplace and large window to the front offering an abundance of natural light.

The bright and spacious dining room continues the modern theme, offering plenty of natural light and space for family gatherings.

At the heart of the home lies an impressive kitchen, designed with both style and function in mind. It features sleek marble-effect cabinetry, elegant gold accents, and ample workspace—perfect for both cooking and socialising.

At the heart of the kitchen lies an impressive island, complete with statement lighting and seating for six. Integrated appliances provide a streamlined look, while there's ample room for a large double American-style fridge/freezer.

Skylight windows flood the kitchen space with natural light, seamlessly leading into a beautiful additional sitting area adorned with elegant paneling for a touch of modern sophistication.

A convenient fourth bedroom is also located on the ground floor, alongside a modern WC, offering flexibility for guests or multi-generational living. Upstairs, the first floor boasts three generously sized bedrooms, all beautifully decorated with a modern and tasteful finish.

Each room offers comfort and space, perfect for a growing family or those working from home.

The large family bathroom is a standout feature, with contemporary fittings and a stunning feature bath that adds a touch of luxury. Outside, the property continues to impress with the rear garden a true sanctuary, featuring multiple outbuildings, including a stylish summer house currently used as a beauty room.

A charming pond, mature shrubs, and vibrant flowers enhance the tranquil outdoor space, while an impressive wooden pergola with decking creates the perfect setting for outdoor dining or relaxing evenings.

The well-maintained lawn area adds to the overall appeal, offering plenty of space for children to play or to enjoy sunny days in peace and privacy.

To find out more about the property or book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 355149.

