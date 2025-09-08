LOOK: Modern detached Mansfield bungalow with wow factor garden on the market for £440,000

This four double bedroom detached family bungalow in an elevated and private gated position in The Gables off Old Mill Lane, Forest Town is one of only six detached dwellings offering spacious single storey living accommodation and a south west facing landscaped rear garden. The property built in 2004 has been recently updated and improved by the current owners to a high standard both internally and externally creating an impressive home of high calibre that has to be seen to be appreciated.

Some of the many highlights of the property include underfloor gas central heating and UPVC double glazing with new bi-fold doors off the kitchen. The living accommodation comprises an entrance porch, garage store/utility and gym, a large L-shaped entrance hall with double doors opening through to a large 30ft open plan living/dining/kitchen with contemporary fitted kitchen and island.

The superbly appointed open plan living/dining kitchen has marble effect work surfaces, integrated five ring induction hob with built-in extractor hood above. The kitchen also benefits from two integrated electric ovens and space for an American fridge/freezer.

There is a central island with feature lighting above and contemporary shaker cabinets with stunning French doors and separate bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear decked patio.

Upstairs is a stunning master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, three further double bedrooms, an office off bedroom four and a second Jack & Jill en suite plus a family bathroom.

The property occupies a lovely elevated position in a convenient location close to a wide range of facilities.

The property is positioned at the end of a private drive with a large block paved driveway frontage with low maintenance gravel borders on each side as well as gated access on each side providing access to the side and rear of the property.

There is an integral double garage converted to a store/utility with a studded wall and connecting doorway leading through to a gym.

To the rear of the property the garden really does bring the wow factor with substantial decked patio with handrail overlooking the landscaped gardens with pleasant distant views beyond.

There is a sandstone patio, extensive gravel areas with space to keep potted plants, a hedgerow boundary to the side and a sandstone pathway leading to steps down to the lower level garden.

Lush lawns are positioned against retaining timber sleepers boundary with a gravel seating area and an established laurel boundary to the side.

There is a large undercover storage area beneath the decking and a wide gravel pathway to the side of the property with a large walled boundary and wide steps leading up to a paved pathway giving access to the other side of the property which has a gate leading to the front. There are also external power points and lighting – making it the perfect garden to entertain.

