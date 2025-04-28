LOOK: Modern detached family house on the market in Ashfield for £350,000

The property in Claymoor Close was built in 2009 and occupies a corner plot with a single garage and west facing rear garden. The property has been modernised and improved both internally and externally by the current owners clients to a high standard creating an impressive, modern family home.

The kitchen was recently renovated to include a large central island open plan to a conservatory living space with contemporary fireplace.

Externally, there are low maintenance landscaped gardens to the front, side and rear with ample resin patio and paths. Beautifully appointed throughout and presented in immaculate condition the property has been tastefully decorated throughout.

Set out over 1520 square feet the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility, study, bay fronted lounge, open plan kitchen/diner and a conservatory.

The first floor galleried landing leads to a master bedroom with extensive fitted wardrobes and an superbly appointed modern en suite. There are three further bedrooms, two with extensive fitted wardrobes, a family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.

The property boasts modern internal doors, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating from a combi boiler. Outside the property occupies a corner plot with low maintenance landscaped gardens to three sides, including an attractive westerly facing rear garden. There is a patterned concrete driveway which leads to a single garage with a gate between the garage and house providing access to the rear garden. There is a low railings and high hedgerow boundary frontage with a gravel garden and a resin pathway which leads to the front entrance door. Beyond here, a gate leads through to an artificial grass garden area with pathway leading round to the rear garden.

To the rear of the property, there is a delightful garden featuring a summerhouse, artificial lawn, decked patio, ample resin patio and a brick built bin storage area.

For more information and to book a viewing contact Richard Watkinson & Partners on 01623 355020.

