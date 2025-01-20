The impressive house in Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a modern, well thought out layout finished to an amazing standard throughout.

The property is positioned within the highly popular area of Forest Town, offering a wonderful range of amenities such as shops, primary schools and secondary schools. The delightful plot is ideal for those looking for their forever home. Upon entry, you will be welcomed by a well-appointed open plan kitchen and living area that really is the heart of the home.

The modern kitchen is bound to impress, boasting a superb range of modern units, integrated appliances and ample worktop space for practicing your cooking skills.

The sitting room offers a beautiful feature fireplace and a wealth of natural light, perfect to relax and unwind.

The separate sitting area is perfect for your cosy nights with a beautiful fireplace and large bay window.

In addition you will find a handy utility room and WC, which can be used in a variety of ways. The first floor hosts four excellent bedrooms, all offering ample space with neutral decor, making it easy to add your homely furnishings. The master bedroom also benefits from a beautiful feature fireplace.

The family bathroom can be found just off the landing and is fitted with a four piece suite set into a matching surround. Heading outside, you will be impressed to find an enclosed rear garden that offers an abundance of space, ideal for spending quality time with family and friends. There's a paved seating area and well-maintained lawn - perfect for enjoying a spot of gardening!

To the front offers a garage with ample storage space and handy off road parking on the driveway.

This home is a credit to its current owners and is too good to miss, so call Buckley Brown to arrange a viewing on 01623 355752.

